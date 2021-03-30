Cheyenne Floyd got graphic talking about pregnancy and Ryder’s birth

Cheyenne got candid about pregnancy and birth recently. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG’s Cheyenne Floyd got graphic recently when she talked about pregnancy and Ryder’s birth.

In her Instagram stories this week, Chey shared a few snippets from her YouTube page where she filmed a video talking about “postpartum must haves and essentials.”

In the first clip she shared with her IG followers, Cheyenne told viewers that Ryder was asleep and her boyfriend Zach was “hiding” from her because of the topics she was discussing.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

She said she would be talking about “post-pregnancy, after pregnancy, all of the wonderful things that your body goes through.”

Cheyenne gave graphic details about her first pregnancy experience

In the second clip, Cheyenne got graphic about her past pregnancy and birth experience with her daughter Ryder.

She told viewers that she had a “terrible, terrible experience” after she gave birth to Ryder.

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

She said, “When I tell you my vagina felt like death, it did not feel like it was ever gonna be the same. It was terrible,” while laughter could be heard in the background.

In the full-length video, Cheyenne shared that Zach was on the couch nearby with his best friend, so they would have to hear about “all of this wonderfulness.”

Cheyenne has been struggling during this pregnancy

Cheyenne has been outspoken about her pregnancy this time around with baby boy Ace. She recently revealed that she has been struggling with sickness with this pregnancy.

She told her 1.5 million followers that she was still feeling sick 30 weeks into her pregnancy. She said, “baby AD definitely isn’t making this easy on me but I know it will all be worth it!”

With only 10 more weeks until her baby’s due date, Cheyenne is seemingly in full-on nesting mode. She recently shared pics of baby Ace’s nursery and even did a remodel of big sister Ryder’s room.

Cheyenne later shared that Ryder loved her new room and posted a pic to prove it. Ryder’s all-white room makeover was complete with a canopy bed draped with globe string lights, a bookshelf on the wall, and a plush rug.

Cheyenne shared that Ryder loved her room makeover. Pic credit: @cheynotshy/Instagram

Ryder broke the news that she would be a big sister (again) in the cutest way

Ryder broke the news of Cheyenne’s pregnancy to her dad Cory Wharton in last week’s episode in the most adorable way. Ryder was wearing a t-shirt underneath her jacket that said, “I’m going to be a big sister again.”

After asking her mom for permission to do it, Ryder unzipped her jacket and revealed the news to her dad. Ryder is already a big sister to Mila Wharton, her sister from dad Cory Wharton and his girlfriend, Taylor.

Cheyenne announced her second pregnancy in December last year after rekindling her romantic relationship with Zach Davis. The couple held their gender reveal party in January.

Fans of the series will be looking forward to meeting Cheyenne’s newest addition to the family in just a couple of months.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.