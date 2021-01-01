Brooklyn Nine-Nine, NCIS and Mom among 15 shows delayed due to COVID-19 surge in Los Angeles

There are currently 15 shows delayed from their return to TV in the new year after Los Angeles County reported a third consecutive day of record coronavirus-related deaths.

Deadline reports that several shows have pushed back the return to production for its shows because of the outbreak, with filming supposed to resume by Jan. 4.

The networks that have pulled their shows from active production include CBS Studios, Universal Television, Sony Pictures Television and Warner Bros. TV.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

CBS Studios Shows (NCIS)

CBS Studios was the first network to announce that it was pushing back the returning to filming its shows due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.

CBS Studios delayed the start of production by a week for series slated to return on January 4. This includes NCIS, NCIS LA, and Seal Team on CBS, Why Women Kill on CBS All-Access, and Diary of a Future President on Disney +.

“Although music, TV and film productions are allowed to operate, we ask you to strongly consider pausing work for a few weeks during this catastrophic surge in Covid cases,” the health department said in the letter, sent to the department’s industry contacts December 24 and made public by FilmLA on Dec. 28.

“Identify and delay higher risk activities, and focus on lower-risk work for now, if at all possible.”

Warner Bros. Television Shows (Mom)

Warner Bros. Television was the second network to announce a delay on the return of its shows.

Included in its announcement was that All American, Bob Hearts Abishola, B Positive, Call Me Kat, Mom, Shameless, and You will prolong their hiatus. They were scheduled to start production on January 4.

The hope is to resume production on all the shows by January 11, but the studio has left it open to push it back again if needed.

Sony Pictures Television (The Goldbergs)

Sony Pictures Television was next to announce delays.

The network announced that ABC’s The Goldbergs and Netflix’s Atypical, which were supposed to return on January 4 for production, were punished off to January 11.

Universal Television Shows (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

Universal Television has extended the holiday hiatus of its NBC comedies. These shows include Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Mr. Mayor, and Kenan.

It also announced that the NBC dramedy Good Girls, Netflix comedy Never Have I Ever, and HBO Max comedy Hacks were also delayed.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is now scheduled to resume production on January 11 and the rest on January 18, unless the COVID-19 spike worsened before then.