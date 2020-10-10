Bob Hearts Abishola Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

With Bob Hearts Abishola, Chuck Lorre continued his successful track record with comedy sitcoms for network television and gave CBS another hit comedy series.

Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku star as Bob Wheeler and Abishola Bolatito Doyinsola Oluwatoyin Adebambo and the sitcom follows their relationship after Bob meets her in the hospital after he suffers a heart attack.

Abishola was his nurse and Bob fell in love.

The first season had 20 episodes, and fans were ready for more.

Here is everything we know so far about Bob Hearts Abishola Season 2.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Bob Hearts Abishola?

The good news is there will be a second season of Bob Hearts Abishola.

In May, CBS mass renewed 18 drama and comedy series for a total of 23 returning shows to the network for the 2020-21 television season.

The renewals included dramas All Rise, Blue Bloods, Bull, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, S.W.A.T., MacGyver, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, SEAL Team, and Magnum P.I., and sitcoms including The Neighborhood, Mom, Young Sheldon, Bob Hearts Abihola, and The Unicorn.

CBS seems excited about their returning schedule.

“Thanks to these exceptional shows, we’re going to win the current season by 1 million viewers,” said Kelly Kahl, President of CBS Entertainment.

“Next year, we’ll have these strong returning series as our foundation…and Super Bowl LV too. It’s a well-balanced lineup across Entertainment, News, and Sports that will put us in an incredibly stable position for 2020-2021.”

Release date latest: When does Bob Hearts Abishola Season 2 come out?

The return date for Bob Hearts Abishola Season 2 is uncertain as production was stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the good news is that Bob Hearts Abishola had its first table read at the end of September and joins another Chuck Lorre show in Mom to start production. Mom was back in production on Sept. 14.

However, there is no scheduled return date, although most expect CBS to re-start most of its shows in November.

The good news is that we know what night Bob Hearts Abishola will air. The show will be part of the CBS Monday night schedule.

That night will open with The Neighborhood at 8/7c, followed by Bob Hearts Abishola at 8:30/7:30c. After that, the network will switch to dramas with All Rise at 9/8c and Bull closing out the night at 10/9c.

“I think the main thing is incredible stability,” Kahl said of CBS’ 2020-21 schedule. “I think it’s unrealistic to think that there will be one week when everything all of a sudden is ready, and I don’t think that it also needs to be the case… Shows can turn around pretty quickly.”

Bob Hearts Abishola Season 2 cast updates

Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku return as the leads for the second season of Bob Hearts Abishola.

Gardell is Bob Wheeler, a man who runs his family business and suffers a heart attack. When he wakes up, he meets Abishola, who he falls in love with.

Olowofoyeku is Abishola Bolatito Doyinsola Oluwatoyin Adebambo, the nurse he falls in love with and spends the season getting to know him better.

Shola Adewusi should return as Aunt Olu Ifedayo Olatunji as will Barry Shabaka Henley as Uncle Tunde Olatunji. Travis Wolfe Jr. should also be back as Abishola’s young son Dele Babatunde Adebambo.

Christine Ebersole will return as Bob’s mother, Dottie Wheeler, while Matt Jones returns as his brother Douglas and Maribeth Monroe as his sister Christina.

Supporting cast members returning should include Vernee Watson as Gloria, a nurse who works with Abishola, and Gina Yashere as Kemi, Abishola’s best friend.

Bob Hearts Abishola Season 2 spoilers

Billy Gardell (Mike & Molly) plays Robert “Bob” Wheeler, a man who runs his family’s successful compression sock manufacturing company in Detroit. However, he suffers a heart attack due to the stress of his job.

When he wakes in a hospital, he meets his Nigerian nurse, Abishola Bolatito Doyinsola Oluwatoyin Adebambo (Folake Olowofoyeku), and quickly falls in love.

Abishola is an immigrant from Nigeria that lives with her son and her super-protective aunt and uncle in a small apartment. While she seems disinterested at first, Bob sets out to try to win her heart.

By the end of the first season, Bob had started to win over Abishola and her family. Their relationship seemed strong, meaning the new season might move more into strengthening the relationship than trying to start it.

CBS has yet to announce when Bob Hearts Abishola Season 2 will premiere. You can relive the first season of Bob Hearts Abishola on CBS All Access.