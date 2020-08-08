Young Sheldon Season 4 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Fans are eagerly looking toward to Young Sheldon Season 4 after the 21-episode Season 3 ended in April.

Young Sheldon premiered on CBS in September 2017 to widespread critical acclaim and enthusiastic audience response. The series, a spin-off prequel to the highly successful The Big Bang Theory, proved to be a hit for CBS.

Young Sheldon Season 3 scored an average rating of 1.05 in the key 18-49 demo, averaging 8.71 million viewers per episode (Live + Same Day).

Season 2 posted an average rating of 1.71 in the 18-49 demo, averaging 11.14 million viewers per episode, while Season 1 averaged a 2.21 rating and 12.51 million viewers every week.

Although ratings and average viewership have been steadily decreasing since Season 1, Young Sheldon has retained its position as one of the top scripted shows on CBS. The show ranked second only to NCIS among scripted shows in the 2019-20 season on CBS.

Due to its popularity fans were hopeful that CBS would renew Young Sheldon for Season 4 after the Season 3 finale aired on April 30.

Season 3 ended with Sheldon (Ian Armitage) confronting his parents, Mary and George, after learning that they hid a letter from Caltech and other colleges expressing interest in having the young prodigy as their student.

While we all look forward to seeing what is next for Sheldon as he prepares for college, here is everything we know about Young Sheldon Season 4.

Is there going to be a Season 4 of Young Sheldon?

CBS announced the renewal of Young Sheldon for Seasons 3 and 4 back in February 2019. The announcement was good news for fans who’d been hoping to see more of Sheldon for seasons to come.

Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, said at the time: “Thanks to Chuck Lorre’s and Steve Molaro’s outstanding creative leadership, Young Sheldon has been a powerful performer for the network with an audience that towers over most of the television landscape.”

Release date latest: When is Young Sheldon Season 4 likely to come out?

All previous seasons of Young Sheldon premiered in September and ended in April/May. As a result, fans were expecting that Season 4 will also premiere in September 2020.

However, the coronavirus pandemic has left everyone in a state of suspense about when to expect the series to return to CBS.

The uncertainty followed the announcement by Warner Bros in March that they had shut down production on scripted shows in compliance with restrictions implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Young Sheldon was one of many scripted CBS shows affected by the production shut down.

The following is part of a statement that was released by CBS:

“With the rapidly changing events related to COVID-19, and out of an abundance of caution, Warner Bros. Television Group is halting production on some of our 70+ series and pilots currently filming or about to begin. The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews remains our top priority. During this time, we will continue to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control as well as local officials and public health professionals in each city where our productions are based.”

Fans continue to hope that production on Season 4 will start soon enough for an early to mid-2021 release date.

Young Sheldon Season 4 cast updates

Young Sheldon fans can expect the main cast for Season 3 to return for Season 4.

Ian Armitage will reprise his role as the Sheldon, alongside Zoe Perry as Mary Cooper, Lance Barber as George Cooper Sr., Annie Potts as Meemaw (Connie), Montana Jordan as Georgie, Matt Hobby as Pastor Jeff, Raegan Revord as Missy, and Jim Parsons as the voice of the adult Sheldon.

The #YoungSheldon cast is a family, both on and off the screen. Meet the young actors' honorary grandpa, boom operator Mychal, and get ready for the virtual hug we all need right now. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4C7U8UOE6z — Young Sheldon (@YoungSheldon) April 23, 2020

What is Young Sheldon about?

Set in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Young Sheldon follows the life of the child prodigy who grew up to become the brilliant Caltech theoretical physicist Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) from The Big Bang Theory sitcom series.

Nine-year-old Sheldon Cooper lives with his family in the fictional East Texas town of Medford where he is attending high school.+

Sheldon’s intellectual giftedness sets him apart. His family and friends struggle to adapt to his unique personal and social traits.

Young Sheldon Season 4 plot

CBS has not yet revealed any details about the plot of the upcoming season. But fans can expect that Young Sheldon Season 4 will pick up where Season 3 left off after Sheldon discovered that his mother, Mary, hid letters sent by several colleges — including Caltech — expressing interest in him.

Sheldon was upset and confronted his parents. He demanded to know why they kept the good news from him.

It turned out that Sheldon’s dad, George, was only aware of the letter from Caltech. Mary hid the letters from the other colleges from him.

When George confronted Mary, she said that she did not want Sheldon to go far from home to attend college because he was too young to be on his own.

George suggested that Sheldon could attend a nearby college. However, Mary was not convinced. She insisted that Sheldon was too young to go to college.

George helped Sheldon to make a video to convince Mary to let him attended a local college called East Texas Tech University.

Young Sheldon Season 4 will likely see Sheldon graduate from high school. We may also see him start college in the next or subsequent seasons.