Naomi Campbell wears hazmat suit to airport as WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic

Supermodel Naomi Campbell is not taking any chances with her health amid the global coronavirus scare.

She revealed in a series of posts to her Instagram on Tuesday that she has taken “safety to the next level” by wearing a full hazmat suit to the airport.

The 49-year-old supermodel recently took to her Instagram page to post images of herself boarding a flight at the Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday.

One set of images shows her posing in a full protective suit at the Tom Bradley International Terminal, according to CNN.

She stands next to a white suitcase, wearing a hazmat suit, a pair of goggles, a face mask, and pink latex gloves. The two other photos show her in the airplane, still wearing her protective gear.

She captioned the images:

“Safety First NEXT LEVEL. Thank you @lindaevangelista Full video coming on my YouTube soon.”

Another image posted a few hours earlier shows her riding in a car to the airport. She is wearing a white hazmat suit and goggles, but her face mask is lowered. She captioned the photo:

“Safety first.”

Naomi Campbell’s fans react on social media

Many of Campbell’s fans expressed approval of her actions in the spirit of an abundance of caution.

“Legend, honestly your ahead of us all,” one Instagram follower reacted approvingly.

“Can everyone just say thank you, Naomi, for this,” another fan wrote.

But others thought that she was trivializing the seriousness of the global coronavirus outbreak by dramatizing for social media.

“I really love you but it looks like you’re trying to make something funny out of it,” one fan wrote. “People are dying, struggling, and you as a philanthropist should not take this lightly.”

Naomi has 8.6 million followers on Instagram and more than 701,000 on Twitter.

Campbell is known for taking extra precaution about her health when traveling

Naomi Campbell’s fans and social media followers already knew from her past social media posts that she takes extra precautions to protect herself from infections when traveling.

So they were not surprised that she went to the airport in a full hazmat suit and protective gear.

She has in the past posted videos showing the elaborate precautions she takes to avoid infections when traveling by air.

One video shows her using a disinfectant to wipe her airplane seat, TV screen, remote control, window, and other surfaces close to her airplane seat that she would likely touch.

The video also shows her spreading a pink cloth over her airplane seat.

“This is what I do on every plane I get on. I do not care what people think of me. It’s my health and it makes me feel better.”

WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic

Campbell’s Instagram posts come as the World Health Organization (WHO) finally took the step of declaring the ongoing coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, according to NBC.

The WHO website says that a pandemic is simply any new disease outbreak that has spread worldwide.

Meanwhile, health officials in the United States have confirmed that there are now more than 1,000 people infected with coronavirus in the country.

However, more people are being tested and officials warn that the numbers could still go up.

According to the Worldometer website, as of March 11, 18:12 GMT (2:12 pm ET), 124,968 coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide, with 4,585 deaths.

However, 67,050 of the reported cases have recovered.