Coronavirus scare at Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s school: Four students in self-isolation after trip to northern Italy

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Four students at Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s school who traveled to northern Italy, the center of a major coronavirus outbreak in Europe, were sent home for self-isolation as a precautionary measure.

MSN reports that the students now await the test results after showing signs of flu-like symptoms.

The students from Thomas’s Battersea school in southwest London reportedly just returned from a ski trip to northern Italy.

While none of the students have been diagnosed with coronavirus infection yet, the final test results are forthcoming.

“Like all schools, we are taking very seriously the potential risks related to the spread of Covid-19,” a spokesperson for the school told El Confidencial (translated by MSN).

Read More Meghan Markle may turn royal style into celebrity fashion line amid Instagram shocker

“We currently have a very small number of students who have been evaluated and these individuals currently remain in their homes waiting to receive the results of their exams.”

The spokesperson added that all parents had been notified about the incident and information was “circulated regularly.”

Kensington Palace had no comment when MailOnline reached out to them about Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s school.

Several U.K. schools shut over coronavirus scare

The news comes after 14 U.K. schools closed their doors due to fears of the virus spreading. According to the report, Thomas’s Battersea school takes a trip to Italy every two years.

BBC reports that some of the closed schools include Archbishop Temple School in Preston, Lancashire and Trinity Catholic College in Middlesbrough.

Public Health England (PHE) told BBC that they did not advise any schools to shut their doors to “stem the spread of the virus.”

Northern Italy has been hit by coronavirus outbreak

Monsters and Critics reported that northern Italy had seen the worst outbreak of coronavirus in Europe.

The number of deaths reached 10 on Tuesday after three more were reported in the northern region of Lombardy, the worst-hit region of the country.

Coronavirus cases continue to surge in Italy. According to the BBC, 400 cases have been reported as of Wednesday, February 26.

The authorities have placed several towns in the northern region of the country under lockdown. They are preventing people from leaving and entering the towns as a measure to control the spread of the infection.

The metal groups, Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel, currently on tour in Europe, were forced to cancel a show in Milan after the authorities banned public events and ordered bars, restaurants, cinemas, and clubs closed.

Meanwhile, at least 2,800 people have reportedly died globally since the outbreak started in Wuhan, China, and more than 82,000 are believed to have been infected.

Fifteen cases have been confirmed in the U.K., while 60 cases have been confirmed in the U.S.