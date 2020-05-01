East Texas Tech on Young Sheldon: Is it a real college?

On last night’s Season 3 finale episode of Young Sheldon, titled Secret Letter and a Lowly Disc of Processed Meat, multiple colleges, including Caltech, send letters expressing interest in young prodigy Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage).

However, Sheldon’s mother, Mary (Zoe Perry), keeps the news secret from Sheldon and her husband George.

Sheldon is angry when he finally learns that his mom hid the letters from him. He confronts his parents, Mary and George, and demands to know why they kept the exciting news from him.

But it turns out that Mary also hid the letters from George and did not tell him that colleges from across the country were expressing interest in their son.

Mary insists that she does not want Sheldon to go alone to California to attend Caltech because he is not mature enough to be on his own. But, of course, Sheldon thinks he is mature enough to take care of himself.

George and Sheldon suggests East Texas Tech

Although George is also upset that Mary hid the letters from him, he finally concedes that Sheldon is too young to go to a college far from home.

However, he is open to the idea of enrolling him in a nearby college.

When Mary insists that he is too young to start college, George teams up with Sheldon to convince her to let him go to a nearby college.

With George’s help, Sheldon makes a video presenting his case on why he should be allowed to go to East Texas Tech University, a local college where he’s been attending Dr. John Sturgis’s physics lectures.

Is East Texas Tech a real college?

After last night’s episode of Young Sheldon mentioned a university called East Texas Tech University, some fans have been inquiring whether or not the college exists.

There is no college called East Texas Tech University in Texas. However, there was formerly a university called East Texas State University.

The university was admitted into Texas A&M University System and renamed Texas A&M University-Commerce in 1996.

There is also a university in Texas called East Texas Baptist University.

Texas Tech University (TTU), a public research university, is also located in Lubbock, Texas. The university is one of the four institutions that constitute the Texas Tech University System.

Lubbock is in northwestern Texas and not in East Texas.

Young Sheldon airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.