Young Sheldon final scene: Big Bang Theory cast all shown as kids

The final scene from the Young Sheldon Season 2 finale showed fans what The Big Bang Theory cast looked like as kids. It was a poignant moment for the show, as it paid tribute to The Big Bang Theory following its final ever episode.

The series finale of The Big Bang Theory — including a cameo from Sarah Michelle Gellar — aired earlier in the evening. It put viewers in an emotional mood about the cast, which lent itself well to that Young Sheldon final scene.

As shown in the video below, Sheldon (played by Jim Parsons), Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Penny (Kaley Cuoco), Howard (Simon Helberg), Raj (Kunal Nayyar), Bernadette (Melissa Rauch), and Amy (Mayim Bialik) are all shown as kids.

Not only was this an important scene for the young character of Sheldon (played by Iain Armitage), but it also showed how much he had in common with the younger versions of the other Big Bang Theory characters.

Young Sheldon Season 3: Show renewed by CBS

In great news for fans of the show, an announcement from CBS hadalready stated that Young Sheldon Season 3 and Season 4 have been approved by the network. It will be interesting to see if the show touches on the lives of some of the other kids from The Big Bang Theory cast along the way.

There is no premiere date for Young Sheldon Season 3 yet but CBS should let fans know that during the summer. For now, the show will be on a break following the Season 2 finale, with the guarantee that it will be back with new episodes very soon.

"It was always my dream to win the Nobel Prize. I bet Sheldon will." #YoungSheldon pic.twitter.com/PkPfe6CkWB — Young Sheldon (@YoungSheldon) May 17, 2019

Iain Armitage continues to do a great job acting as the young Sheldon Cooper. It gives more backstory to the Emmy-winning character played by Jim Parsons for 12 years. Even though The Big Bang Theory has come to an end, the characters from that show could continue to live on through new episodes of Young Sheldon.

Young Sheldon Season 2 aired on Thursday nights on CBS.