Sarah Michelle Gellar on The Big Bang Theory was a beautiful touch to emotional series finale

Sarah Michelle Gellar appeared as a guest star on the series finale of The Big Bang Theory — in a beautiful touch to what was always going to be an emotional episode.

The final episode of Season 12, which is also the final episode of the series, brought a close to one of the most successful shows in the history of CBS.

Having Sarah Michelle Gellar join the Big Bang Theory cast was a heart-warming moment for viewers. Her role on Buffy the Vampire Slayer was one that will long be remembered in pop culture and by Joss Whedon fans. She was also a favorite of characters on The Big Bang Theory.

Sarah Michelle Gellar played herself on the Big Bang Theory cast

As shown in the scene above from the Big Bang Theory series finale, Sarah Michelle Gellar played herself on the show. She was first referenced as a passenger on the plane they were taking to Norway, but then she showed up as the guest of Raj (played by Kunal Nayyar).

While Gellar only had a few short moments on screen and really only one line, the character also had a funny moment when Sheldon (played by Jim Parsons) noticed her from the stage as he was accepting a Nobel Prize. “Is that Buffy the Vampire Slayer?” he stated.

It all ended with a Big Bang. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QQ7T4A0EKV — The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) May 17, 2019

The writers did a great job of bringing an end to the 12-year run of the show. All of the main actors and actresses from the Big Bang Theory cast got moments in the spotlight during the final few moments of the series finale.

It not only made the episode memorable but it allowed viewers to spend some more time with characters they have been watching on CBS for more than a decade.

The Big Bang Theory aired for 12 seasons on CBS and lives on through syndication.