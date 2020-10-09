SEAL Team Season 4 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

SEAL Team hit CBS in 2017, telling the fictionalized story of an elite unit of U.S. Navy SEALs and their adventures.

David Boreanaz, who had just wrapped up the series Bones, took the lead role in this series and has watched it enjoy three seasons and 64 episodes on the air.

With the third season wrapping up in May after just 20 episodes, cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was time to look forward to a possibility of a fourth season.

Here is everything we know so far about SEAL Team Season 4.

Is there going to be a Season 4 of SEAL Team?

The good news is that fans knew there would be a Season 4 of SEAL Team the week that Season 3 wrapped up its run.

Deadline reported that CBS renewed 18 series in one fell swoop and SEAL Team was among those named.

The renewed dramas included All Rise, Blue Bloods, Bull, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, S.W.A.T., MacGyver, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and Magnum P.I.

“Thanks to these exceptional shows, we’re going to win the current season by 1 million viewers,” said Kelly Kahl, President of CBS Entertainment.

“Next year, we’ll have these strong returning series as our foundation…and Super Bowl LV too. It’s a well-balanced lineup across Entertainment, News and Sports that will put us in an incredibly stable position for 2020-2021.”

Release date latest: When does SEAL Team Season 4 come out?

CBS has not revealed its official release dates for the returning series this year. However, Deadline reports that the network released what nights each of the shows will be on.

The schedule has minimal changes from the 2019-20 season.

SEAL Team will air on Wednesday nights. Survivor, which was pushed back to 2021, was replaced in the lineup by S.W.A.T., which the network considered a “bench player” that could step in when needed.

The removal of Survivor moves The Amazing Race into the 8/7c timeslot on Wednesdays, with Seal Team at 9/8c and S.W.A.T. sliding into the 10/9c slot.

“We don’t view this schedule as risky, we view this schedule as very strong and very proven,” CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl told Deadline.

“In terms of production, we would say ‘fall’ with quotes; I don’t know if everything would start the third week of September (it didn’t). Yet we are very hopeful that we would get into production at some point this summer, and we would have the majority of our lineup for the fall.”

SEAL Team Season 4 cast updates

Most of the SEAL Team cast members will be back

David Boreanaz leads the way as Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Jason Hayes, the head of the Bravo team.

Also returning should be Max Thieriot (Special Warfare Operator Second Class Clay Spenser), Neil Brown Jr. (Senior Chief Special Warfare Operator Raymond “Ray” Perry), A. J. Buckley (Special Warfare Operator First Class Sonny Quinn), Jessica Paré (Amanda “Mandy” Ellis), Toni Trucks (Ensign Lisa Davis), and Judd Lormand (Lieutenant Commander Eric Blackburn).

There is some concern about one of the cast members.

That cast member is the dog, Cerebus. The animal missed some key calls last season, and in this line of work, that can kill team members. Will they have to retire their dog?

David Boreanaz spoke about the 21st episode that did not air but should return in Season 4.

“The emotional tie between the two of [us] plays big,” Boreanaz said. He went on to mention that Cewrebus “is a huge story point, it really is … [the episode] is big with the dog.”

Let’s hope there is a happy ending for Cerebus.

SEAL Team Season 4 spoilers

Starring David Boreanaz, SEAL Team follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous missions that our country can ask of them.

They do this with almost no notice and with a great burden on themselves and their families.

With the fourth season, there is one thing that fans won’t have to see and that is the coronavirus pandemic.

While some dramas are dealing with the pandemic, including NCIS: New Orleans, Grey’s Anatomy, and This is Us, SEAL Team has chosen not to mention it.

“We talked about it, and because we have to finish what we started, to all of the sudden be in a pandemic world felt wrong,” showrunner Spencer Hudnut said. “We also want to give people an escape.”

As for stories, Jason and Mandy have hooked up, but this means Jason cheated on his girlfriend and Mandy isn’t in the best place mentally. Also, Clay wants to be an officer and it seems like Sonny might be sticking around, after considering leaving.

CBS has yet to announce when SEAL Team Season 4 will premiere.