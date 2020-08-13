All Rise Season 2 release date latest: When is it coming out?

All Rise, a new legal drama TV series that follows the personal and professional lives of judges, prosecutors, and public defenders in a Los Angeles courthouse, is returning to CBS for Season 2.

The first 21-episode season ended in May 2020.

The series, created by Greg Spottiswood and starring Simone Missick, Wilson Bethel, and Jessica Camacho, debuted on CBS in September 2019 to favorable critical and audience response.

The first season ended on May 4 with Judge Benner accepting Judge Lola Carmichael’s (Simone Missick) proposal — amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — that the court should hold a virtual bench trial in a case involving two brothers, Kurt and Joey Beto.

Since All Rise Season 1 ended on CBS in May, fans have been awaiting updates on the highly-anticipated second season.

Here is all that we know so far about All Rise Season 2.

This article provides everything that is known about All Rise Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of All Rise?

The good news is that there will be All Rise Season 2. CBS announced the renewal of the series for Season 2 on May 6, 2020, two days after the Season 1 finale.

Series star Simone Missick celebrated the renewal with a video posted to her Instagram on May 6:

“Thank you all for watching @allrisecbs, tweeting and posting, and being faithful supporters of this special show.”

Series stars Lindsay Mendez and Jessica Camacho also celebrated with posts to their social media pages.

Release date latest: When is All Rise Season 2 likely to come out?

CBS has not announced a release date for All Rise Season 2.

After Season 1 premiered in September 2019, fans expected that Season 2 would also premiere in September 2020.

But the new season has been delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and it is currently unclear when the show will return to CBS.

While a 2020 return date is unlikely, fans can still hope that All Rise Season 2 will return sometime in 2021.

However, co-showrunner Greg Spotisswood expressed optimism about the upcoming season in a recent interview with TVLine.

According to Spotisswood, the success of the virtual season finale demonstrated the commitment of the production crew and cast members.

It could translate into something positive for the upcoming season amid coronavirus restrictions.

“What I do believe is that we have a show that can adapt to the time, not just in terms of the process that we make it with… but from a creative and storytelling standpoint.”

We will keep fans updated on the latest All Rise Season 2 release date news, so stay tuned.

All Rise Season 2 cast updates

All Season 1 main cast members will likely return for Season 2.

Simone Missick will return as Lola Carmichael, Wilson Bethel as Mark Callan, Jessica Camacho as Emily Lopez, Lindsay Mendez as Sara Castillo, Marg Helgenberger as Lisa Benner, J. Alex Brinson as Luke Watkins, and Ruthie Ann Miles as Sherri Kansky.

Deadline reported earlier in August that Lindsay Gort, who played a recurring role in Season 1 as the private defense lawyer Amy Quinn, has been promoted to series regular for Season 2.

What is All Rise about?

All Rise Season 1 followed the private and professional lives of judges and prosecutors who work in a Los Angeles courthouse.

In the season finale, titled Dancing at Los Angeles, Lola remotely presided over a virtual trial involving a dispute between the brothers.

The virtual episode allowed members of the All Rise cast to film from their homes and thus avoid violating social distancing rules.

The virtual trial ended a success after initial setbacks, and All Rise became the first scripted TV series to return to production after Gov. Gavin Newsom of California issued a lockdown order to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans were also delighted to see Simone Missick’s husband, Dorian, appear in the season finale as DJ Tailwind Turner — his real-life DJ moniker.

The season finale explored the subject of social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic: Dorian hosts a virtual house party while Emily (Jessica Camacho) and Luke (J. Alex Brinson) have a virtual date.

All Rise Season 2 plot

The showrunners have not shared any hints about the plot for the upcoming season, so we can only speculate about what to expect.

However, fans can rest assured that All Rise Season 2 will offer more drama that gives insight into the lives of judges, prosecutors, and public defenders, who struggle to make the legal system work amid daunting challenges, such as the coronavirus pandemic.