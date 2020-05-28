Khloe Kardashian responds to accusation she and her family aren’t social distancing: ‘It drives me wild’

Khloe Kardashian responded to criticism that she and her family were not properly observing social distancing rules amid the COVD-19 pandemic.

Khloe came under fire for organizing a gathering on Tuesday to mark the 37th birthday of sister Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick.

The gathering was attended by members of the Kardashian-Jenner family and Khloe took to social media to document it.

Trolls reacting to her Instagram posts accused her of disregarding the measures put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians (KUWTK) star defended herself and her family in the comments of her Instagram post.

“(It) drives me wild when people act as if they know.”

Khloe Kardashian slammed her critics

Khloe also took to her Instagram Story to post a picture of her 2-year-old daughter True having fun with her cousins at the party. She captioned the photo:

“Stay safe! Stay smart! Reminder, to keep gatherings small. 10 people maximum.”

Soon after she took to her Instagram to post photos of the gathering, some users began posting disapproving comments. One user criticized her for advising others to “stay safe” while holding a gathering amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Khloe reacted to the comment:

“They are all cousins. We know how they have been quarantined and there’s less than 10 people with us.”

“It’s literally what the governor states is perfectly OK to do in the state of CA,” she added.

Khloe was referring to California’s Governor Gavin Newsom’s previous suggestion to keep gatherings of people at high risk of severe coronavirus illness below 10 people.

But Instagram users continued posting comments, and some were harshly critical.

“Not even trying to be rude. Drives me wild when people act as if they know,” she fired back again in response to criticism that she was risking her family’s health.”Of course, we want to protect ourselves. Simply for the sake of our angels, not to mention our own health. But it’s human nature I guess.”

Khloe observed coronavirus lockdown with ex Tristan Thompson

The latest development comes following reports in March that Khloe and her daughter True were self-isolating during the coronavirus lockdown with her ex Tristan Thompson.

A source told Us Weekly at the time that Khloe did not have negative feelings toward Tristan and that being quarantined with him “made her have a soft spot for him.”

“She knows he will always be part of her life in some way because he is True’s dad,” the source continued. “Khloé has been open and receptive toward Tristan.”