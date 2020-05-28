Scott Disick and Sofia Richie reportedly split after nearly three years of dating

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have called off their relationship, a source reportedly told Us Weekly.

News that Scott and Sofia have split after nearly three years together follows earlier reports that they were taking a break from their relationship after Scott returned from rehab.

Rumors of trouble in paradise were sparked by reports that Scott celebrated his 37th birthday with baby mama Kourtney Kardashian and their children in Lake Powell, Utah, and Sofia was not present.

Kourtney and Scott share three children. They share two sons, 10-year-old Mason Dash and 5-year-old Reign Aston. They also have a daughter, 7-year-old daughter Penelope Scotland.

Scott and Sofia did not immediately comment on the reported split on their social media pages, but sources said Sofia “got fed up” after Scott returned to “his old ways” following his return from rehab, according to Page Six.

Scott Disick recently checked into rehab

The reported split comes after Scott checked into rehab in Colorado earlier this month. He reportedly checked out after photos showing him at the treatment center were leaked.

But his lawyer Marty Singer said he did not enter rehab due to alcohol or drug addiction issues. Disick had sought treatment for alcohol and drug use-related issues in the past.

According to Us Weekly, he entered rehab this time to seek treatment for “past traumas” due to personal issues, including his parents’ deaths.

He reportedly checked into rehab after Sofia noticed a change in him. He decided to seek help for the sake of their relationship, sources close to the couple said.

The sources also revealed that Scott was trying to recover and focus on his work after the stint in rehab, but was struggling to adjust to life under coronavirus lockdown.

Disick and Richie’s relationship has appeared strong

The couple had appeared to be taking steps to strengthen their relationship before their reported split.

A source told Us Weekly last December that although they were not yet discussing plans to tie the knot they were committed to each other.

They had moved in together in Calabasas and Sofia made her debut on Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 17 in October when she and Disick traveled to Finland with Kourtney and their kids.

Disick had reportedly been making efforts to improve his relationship with Sofia’s dad, the R&B legend Lionel Richie.

Sofia, who was close to Kylie, had also been making efforts to form a closer bond with the Kardashian-Jenner family.