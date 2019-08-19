Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 17 release date: When does the show come back on TV in fall 2019?

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is coming back for Season 17. The reality show featuring the KarJenner clan has continuously brought ratings for the E! network and it doesn’t show signs of slowing down any time soon.

Season 17 comes on the heels of a very dramatic Season 16 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Viewers saw the fallout of the Jordyn Woods/Tristan Thompson scandal that rocked the family to its core. Not only was Jordyn Kylie Jenner’s BFF, but she was also part of Khloe Kardashian’s clothing campaign.

As the KarJenner family works to get their lives back on track following Khloe Kardashian’s public humiliation, a lot is happening. Kim Kardashian-West and her husband, Kanye West are welcoming a fourth child into the mix. On top of that, he is working on his Sunday Services and things are chaotic as they adjust to life with four children.

Scott Disick is still a part of the family despite having split from Kourtney Kardashian years ago. At this point, he is still dating Sofia Richie and is working on his business and spin-off reality show, Flip It Like Disick. Part of that will coincide with Keeping Up with the Kardashians as well.

Viewers will get more in-depth information on the rest of the sisters as well, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian-West, Khole Kardashian will be joined with their younger siblings, Kylie, and Kendall Jenner. It isn’t likely that Rob Kardashian will pop up, though completely ruling out an appearance is impossible since he has a child now.

If Season 17 is anything like Season 16, KarJenner fans will be in for another wild ride. Season after season, the Kardashian and Jenner women have kept the interest of viewers and remained the reality television queens.

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns Sunday, September 8 at 9/8c on E!