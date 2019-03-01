Jordyn Woods on Red Table Talk — What did she say about Tristan Thompson hook up, Kardashian fallout

It has been nearly two weeks since Jordyn Woods was seen partying with Tristan Thompson in his home.

The fallout with the Kardashian family has been intense as Khloe Kardashian reportedly dumped Tristan for good. The famous family also turned their backs on Woods, who had been Kylie Jenner’s best friend for years.

On Tuesday, Jordyn teased an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch and after several days of speculation about what she might say, that moment has arrived.

Jordyn’s story of what happened at the party varies quite a bit from the reports we’ve all been reading.

In the opening moments of Jordyn’s sit down with Jada, she made it clear that she did not hook up with Tristan Thompson but she did admit that she never should have been at the party in Thompson’s home.

Jordyn Woods Shares The Truth Jordyn Woods comes to The Red Table for an emotional first interview about the public scandal involving NBA Star Tristan Thompson, the father of Khloe Kardashian's daughter. She addresses the rumors and accusations. What really happened that night? It’s an RTT exclusive. Posted by Red Table Talk on Friday, March 1, 2019

During the Red Table Talk episode, Jordyn explained that she never tried to sneak over to Tristan Thompson’s house. Instead, she said she was out partying at a club with some friends and it happened to be the same one where Tristan was.

When it was closing time, Jordyn said that she and her friends left to go to a house party, which isn’t unusual among her crowd. However, this time the after party happened to be at Tristan Thompson’s house.

Not thinking anything of it, Jordyn said she and her friends pulled up to his house, which she was comfortable with because she felt safe there. She denied that she had a personal invite from Khloe Kardashian’s ex.

“I’m like, cool, that’s okay. It feels like a safe environment,” Jordan explained. “I’d rather it be his house than a random stranger.”

Jordyn said she had nothing to do with phones being taken away when she arrived at the party and that she never had her own phone taken away. She did admit that everyone was dancing and drinking and that she was drunk.

While Jordyn admitted that she was sitting on the arm of the couch, next to Tristan with her legs over his, she said there was no lap dance and she was not all over him.

“Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him,” Jordyn claimed. “It’s just, we’re all together, we’re in a group. Never once did we leave a public area, go to a bedroom, go to a bathroom. We’re all in plain sight.”

Despite reports that she was, Jordyn Woods denied ever being blackout drunk and says that she does remember what happened that night. However, she admitted that when she was leaving Tristan’s house at 7 a.m., Tristan kissed her on the mouth.

“On the way out, he did kiss me,” Jordyn said. “No passion, no nothing. He just kissed me.”

“It was like a kiss on the lips, but no tongue kiss, no making out. Nothing. But I don’t think that he’s wrong either, because I allowed myself to be in that position. And when alcohol’s involved, people make dumb moves or people get caught up in the moment.”

Jordyn Woods was adamant that she did not sleep with Tristan Thompson and that they were never even alone with each other. She even insisted that she was willing to prove her side by taking a lie detector test.

As for why the Kardashians are so angry with Jordyn Woods, she explained to Jada Pinkett Smith that initially, she didn’t tell them the truth.

Instead, she insisted that everything “was cool” at the party and even though there were other girls there, she explained that she told them Tristan wasn’t messing with any of them.

Now the ball is in the Kardashians’ court as far as the Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson scandal. Will they forgive her? Will they lash out after Jordyn’s appearance on Red Table Talk?

No matter what happens, both Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have made it clear that they will be there to support Jordyn as she works her way through the biggest scandal of her life.