Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are in quarantine together, KUWTK fans think they’ll get back together

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship status has once again been called into question, with the two exes recently revealed to be quarantining together.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan watch KUWTK together, and things get ‘awkward’

It seems the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her former basketball beau have chosen to isolate at home together with their little daughter True. And on Friday, Khloe also revealed how the pair had been warding off quarantine boredom – by watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians of course.

However, as the premiere of KUWTK Season 18 aired on Friday, Khloe took to Twitter to announce that it hadn’t exactly been easy viewing. “I love that Tristan is watching this premiere with me and he is now seeing what they say when he’s not around lol AWKWARD!! #KUWTK” she posted.

Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson getting back together?

The post immediately set tongues wagging about a potential reunion. However, a source told Hollywood Life that the cozy quarantine coupling has been little more than a convenient co-parenting arrangement.

“Tristan has been quarantined with Khloe for the sole sake of True,” a source close to the couple said. “He’s trying to be a responsible parent. Khloe and Tristan are both taking this extremely seriously. Khloe invited Tristan to LA so that he didn’t catch anything or infect anyone. The virus really freaked her out since so many NBA players were testing positive for it. They are not back together.”

Khloe was also quick to respond to speculation that she was getting back together with her ex. “Lol he visits to see his daughter,” she tweeted later on Friday.

Khloe and Tristan split in February 2019 after the NBA player was scandalously revealed to have cheated with Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods.

I love that tristan is watching this premiere with me and he is now seeing what they say when he’s not around lol AWKWARD!! #KUWTK — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 27, 2020

Lol he visits to see his daughter 🙏🏽🙏🏽♥️♥️ bless us all #KUWTK https://t.co/A01FybIbFN — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 27, 2020

But fans have been speculating about a possible reunion ever since Khloe shared an adorable snap of her one-year-old True on Instagram earlier this month. The 35-year-old reality star sent tongues wagging was how she captioned the post.

“The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you!”

Kim Kardashian’s shock dinner guest

Season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which was filmed in September 2019, also shows Tristan on good terms with the famous family. In fact, in the season preview, Khloe is shocked to find out that older sister Kim had even invited her ex to dinner.

However, Khloe has always been quick to shoot down rumors of a reconciliation.

“Does this mean she is back with Tristan?” asked one fan, commenting on her Instagram snap of True.

“It means her parents love her beyond measure,” Khloe responded.

Not everyone, however, is convinced that a reunion is completely off the cards.

“Khloe doesn’t know if they’ll be able to rekindle their romance at this time, but she definitely still has romantic feelings for him,” Hollywood Life’s source continued.

“She keeps telling those close to her that you never know what will transpire, but for now, they’re hiding out in LA.”

In other KUWTK drama

Kim’s unexpected dinner guest wasn’t the only drama that unfolded in the new episode of the popular reality show. Tensions between Kim and older sister Kourtney Kardashian have been escalating for a while now, and in the new episode, fans were horrified to watch the pair actually came to physical blows.