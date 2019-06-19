Kardashian drama: watch the super dramatic moment when the sisters discover Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson’s relationship

Anyone who knows anything about the Kardashians already knows that the family ostracized former friend Jordyn Woods for reportedly messing around with Khloe’s ex, Tristan Thompson.

The whole thing ruined Jordyn and Kylie Jenner’s super close sister-like bond and created a significant rift between the two. The girls were so close that they once had a commitment ceremony to seal their friendship.

It’s taken a while for Keeping Up with the Kardashians to catch up to reality, and boy is it tense as heck.

The clip features four of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters on the phone to one another, discussing the situation. Khloe tells the sisters that she confronted Jordyn, who was possibly too scared to admit everything she’d done to her best friend’s sister.

Kylie chimes in saying she “didn’t know [Jordyn] was on [Tristan’s] lap,” with an air of disgust.

Khloe screamed, “I need the whole f**king truth!” in response to Kylie’s questioning what happened.

Kim also exposed that a reporter was going to write a story that Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson had been spending the night together. Kim says she initially didn’t believe it, but now she’s got her doubts.

Since the whole drama-filled debacle went down, reports have surfaced that Jordyn and Kylie are back to being friends. But the pair probably will never be as close as they were before.

Tune in to Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c to hear the rest of the tense phone call.