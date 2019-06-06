Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods are reportedly on the way to becoming BFFs again

Those who keep up with the Kardashians (and Jenners) will vividly remember the epic fight between Jordyn Woods and Khloe Kardashian that led to the nuclear meltdown of the relationship between BFFs Kylie Jenner and Jordyn.

But sources now say that the pair are texting and working on their relationship.

For the uninitiated, the scandal that rocked the Kar-Jenner world happened four months ago when Khloe Kardashian caught her former boyfriend Tristan Thompson cheating on her with a bevy of women.

One of them happened to be Jordyn Woods, a longtime family friend.

Jordyn Woods was so close to Kylie Jenner that at one point, the pair had a mock wedding ceremony on the canceled show Life of Kylie, pledging their commitment to each other. While they vowed to be BFF’s forever, it only took a man to tear them apart.

Khloe Kardashian ripped into Woods on social media, with the entire family following. Even YouTube star and fellow makeup mogul Jeffree Star somehow got himself involved, claiming he had seen Woods and Thomspon together multiple times. Star lives in the same vicinity as some of the Kardashian family and claimed to have inside intel.

Woods, however, maintained it had only been one kiss the two shared, and she knew it was wrong.

She was also hardly the only woman Thompson had cheated on Kardashian with. In fact, Khloe Kardashian got with Thompson while he was with someone else, proving the old adage that how you lose them is how you got them to be true in this instance.

But some fans predicted Woods’ rocky relationship with the youngest (and richest) member of the Kardashian Klan wouldn’t last forever; the pair had been spotted secretly liking each other’s photos on social media in April.

Kylie Jenner also didn’t purge her social media completely of Woods, leaving a few photos of the pair’s time together. They had collaborated on her world-famous makeup brand and even shared a home for some time together.

Woods also kept tight-lipped during Kylie’s secret pregnancy, and allegedly was there to support her BFF once Stormi was born.

According to sources at Us Weekly, Kylie and Jordyn are texting again, but they probably won’t share the same joined-at-the-hip friendship they used to.

This is likely because Kylie recognizes that Khloe is her sister, and sometimes you just can’t come between family; even with people who feel like your family.

The pair have begun speaking again, but whether Jordyn will be making appearances with her former friend again remains to be seen.

Jordyn herself is trying to carve out a career from her own merits. She will appear on an episode of Grown-ish in the upcoming months and has been appearing in her own modeling campaigns.

During her appearance on Life of Kylie, Kris Jenner expressed she was concerned that Jordyn was so close to her youngest daughter that she wasn’t able to explore her own interests.

But this feud has given her no choice but to do so.

Only time will tell if they can mend their relationship completely.