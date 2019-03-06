Kylie Jenner made headlines last year when she was recognized by Forbes for the amount of money she made through her makeup products, but this year she’s being recognized as the youngest self-made billionaire.

Although many of Jenner’s fans are proud of the young woman for all of her accomplishments, there’s a lot of criticism from others about whether or not she truly is a self-made billionaire.

Even Jenner’s biggest fans have to admit that people are making valid points about what it means to be self-made.

How does Kylie Jenner make money?

Most people who use social media know that the Kardashian-Jenner family makes a lot of headlines. Kylie Jenner is no different. Although she does have her own drama that makes its way into the public eye, Jenner is widely known for her cosmetic line.

Kylie Cosmetics is widely known and popular among many Jenner fans and makeup fans.

21-year-old Kylie Jenner is the youngest billionaire on @Forbes annual ranking, and the youngest self-made billionaire ever (self-made = didn't inherit company or fortune) https://t.co/Uyh53av3r0 pic.twitter.com/p1kr895edG — Natalie Robehmed (@natrobe) March 5, 2019

Many attribute Kylie Jenner’s success to her makeup line, but others believe it has to do more with her family. After all, coming from an already famous and wealthy family makes it a lot easier to start your own business.

Is Kylie Jenner really self-made?

It’s hard to say that someone is truly self-made when their family is already successful. However, since Jenner has not technically inherited her company or fortune, she is still considered self-made by Forbes.

However, many Twitter users disagree. Many are completely disagreeing with Kylie Jenner being self-made due to her family’s fame and wealth.

Without the Kardashian-Jenner family already being famous, many think it’s highly unlikely that she would have been successful.

Kylie Jenner is proof that all you really need to succeed in life is inherit a few hundred million dollars and already have preexisting international fame from your parents and siblings, and then it’s possible to make something of yourself. Clearly an inspiration to us all. — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) March 5, 2019

Although it might be unfair, many do agree that Kylie did a lot of work herself, but used the family name as a huge advantage to her success.

Most people can’t say their own name and be recognized immediately. Being the youngest of her siblings, maybe Kylie is trying to set herself apart and start something new with the family name.

Kylie Jenner is not a “self made billionaire” her family was already worth millions and incredibly famous. All she did was leverage her fame, fortune, and family name. https://t.co/jTxoH0LqwE — Robbedy (@robbedy) March 5, 2019

Is it really possible for Kylie Jenner to be a self-made billionaire when her family already had the wealth and fame? Apparently so, by definition. But many social media users are sticking to their guns when it comes to the help Jenner had in making her brand.

While there’s no doubt that Kylie Jenner works for her money, no one can deny that her family name has more than likely attributed to her success. When your family is making news every day, it’s hard to live life without their influence.

Despite the disagreements about Kylie Jenner’s wealth, she is a successful young woman. With rumors going around that Travis Scott has been cheating on her, this announcement might be the pick-me-up that she needs.

Self-made or not, Kylie Jenner is still making headlines.