Did Travis Scott cheat on Kylie Jenner? What we know as Buffalo concert postponed

It’s starting to look like there is more than one cheating scandal in the Kardashian family right now. The drama still hasn’t died down around the alleged Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson hookup and now there are reports that Kylie Jenner has accused Travis Scott of cheating.

Kylie was spotted out and about in Los Angeles with her friends on Thursday night amid rumblings that she believes that Travis cheated on her.

TMZ reports that Kylie may have found evidence of Travis’ cheating and that his canceled Buffalo concert is not actually due to illness but an effort to hang back in L.A. and do damage control.

Apparently, Travis flew back to L.A. on Wednesday night to surprise Kylie and Stormi but their evening together didn’t end well when Kylie reportedly found “evidence” of his cheating, causing the pair to fight.

So far, there’s not really any public proof of Travis Scott cheating on Kylie Jenner beyond the TMZ report and the canceled concert. According to PEOPLE, Travis Scott’s rep “strongly denies” him cheating on Kylie and insists that the Sicko Mode rapper canceled the Buffalo show because he really is sick.

Travis even tweeted about the missed concert, letting his fans know that he’s under the weather and it “f**king sucks.”

He assured them he would be headed to Buffalo on March 10 to make up for the missed tour date and that he wants to make sure he’s healthy before performing so he can pull up with “full rage.”

Buffalo I’m so sorry I can’t perform tonight. I’m under the weather and it fucking sucks! Can’t pull up without full rage. Show rescheduled to March 10 all tix are valid. See u soon — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) February 28, 2019

The timing of the Kylie Jenner cheating accusations is interesting considering that her former BFF Jordyn Woods’ appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk was made available on Friday, just hours after the first report broke about another possible Kardashian cheating scandal.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott started dating in the spring of 2017 and welcomed their daughter Stormi last year.

For months, there have been rumors that Travis was going to propose to Kylie but now it looks like they may be headed for a relationship meltdown if these cheating allegations are any indication.