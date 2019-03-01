Khloe Kardashian tweet after Red Table Talk takes aim at Jordyn Woods

Khloe Kardashian isn’t staying silent after Jordyn Woods’ appearance on Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith. Instead, she jumped on Twitter to blast Kylie’s former best friend.

Jordyn’s Red Table Talk interview was available on Facebook Watch on Friday at noon EST and clearly, Khloe was right there watching it as soon as it aired.

The segment was nearly 30 minutes long and just about the time Khloe would have finished watching it, she took to Twitter to tell her version of the truth.

“Why are you lying @ jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!” Khloe tweeted.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star tweeted again, this time clearing up many questions about her dealings with Tristan Thompson.

“Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired, then yes I would address him publicly as well,” Khloe wrote.

Khloe Kardashian’s tweets are the first time she has publicly addressed the cheating scandal. She has posted a few things recently that many believed were about Jordyn and Tristan.

Clearly, Jordyn’s standing with the Kardashian family is in shambles and it doesn’t look like her Red Table Talk appearance will help repair that.