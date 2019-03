Jeffree Star must not be worried about ever getting on another Kardashian PR list because today the androgynous makeup mogul took the time to address the recent drama surrounding Jordyn Woods, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian, calling them all out.

After Jordyn Woods’ appeared on Red Table Talk aired and Khloe Kardashian responded on Twitter calling Woods out for allegedly lying about what went down with Tristan Thompson, Jeffree Star jumped on his Instagram stories to set the record straight.

In a multi-part video, Jeffree addressed the cheating scandal, making it clear that as a Calabasas resident, not much Kardashian dirt is kept a secret. Apparently, for those who live in the upscale community, news of Jordyn and Tristan’s hookup shouldn’t come as a surprise at all.

First, Jeffree replied to Khloe’s tweet about Jordyn, writing, “Learn to co-parent on a healthy level and stop acting like your man isn’t trash either… thank you, now shut the f**k up. – The World.”

Learn to co-parent on a healthy level and stop acting like your man isn’t trash either… thank you, now shut the fuck up. – The World https://t.co/dHqVgQzs0N — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) March 1, 2019

Then, Star took things a step further by going on his Instagram stories and putting the whole situation on blast.

Jeffree claims that Jordyn was lying when she said nothing happened at Tristan Thompson’s house party nearly two weeks ago and that the two had been “hooking up for a month or two.”

“The whole city of Calabasas knows it. There’s eyes everywhere,” Jeffree said as he continued to air out the Kardashians for their latest scandal.

“Everyone sees everything. Y’all have been hooking up for a while and the truth finally came out,” Jeffree, a fellow Calabasas resident, told fans on Instagram.

Star has also been actively following and tweeting about the Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson scandal, confirming the Instagram story posted earlier.

Amen. My whole entire town knows they’ve been hooking up for at least a few months… The rest of the world is now being played by lies. Nothing new lol — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) March 1, 2019

I don't need to say "allegedly" because I only speak facts. — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) March 1, 2019

It sounds like we haven’t heard the last of the Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson cheating scandal. With a new season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians on the horizon, there’s a pretty good chance it will be addressed there too.