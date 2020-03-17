Khloe Kardashian denies Tristan Thompson reunion

There is no romantic reunion between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. The rumor mill is buzzing, yet again, that Koko and her baby daddy are back together.

It doesn’t take much to get people talking about a possible Tristan and Khloe reunion. Any social media contact or friendliness between the two exes gets the rumor mill turning.

Khloe denies Tristan Thompson reunion

Khloe started the new round of speculation by sharing a post about their daughter, True Thompson, and including Tristan in her message.

“The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star captioned alongside an Instagram photo of her and True.

Comments began flooding the post remarking how adorable the mother and daughter duo are, as well as asking if Khloe was back with Tristan. It didn’t take long for Khloe to notice fans questioning her relationship with her baby daddy.

According to In Touch Weekly, Koko answered one fan who asked, “Does this mean she is back with Tristan?”

“It means her parents love her beyond measure,” replied the Revenge Body star.

Tristan cheated with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, over a year ago. It was the second time he had been unfaithful to Khloe. Since the breakup, Khloe has remained adamant that she will never get back together with him.

Khloe’s co-parenting message

Despite being furious with Tristan’s cheating ways, Khloe has been clear on one message regarding her ex-boyfriend. She wants him to be part of True’s life. Khloe even invited him to their daughter’s first birthday last year — much to the dismay of many of her family members.

Khloe knows how imperative it is to maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship with Tristan for True’s sake. She is Koko’s top priority and will always put True’s needs before her own.

They are in a civil place now, but it has not been an easy road for Khloe. She lived the drama. Then she had to watch it play out again on the family TV show, reopening old wounds. Through it all, Khloe’s message has been clear that her personal feelings toward Tristan would never impact his relationship with True.

Tristan is also back in with the Kardashian family, even Kim Kardashian, who was extremely opinionated when it came to Tristan’s indiscretions. Kim has come a long way. She even cheered for Tristan when the Cavaliers played the Lakers earlier this year.

Khloe Kardashian is not reuniting with Tristan Thompson. He is a part of her life because of True, and that is it.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians returns Thursday, March 26 at 8/7c on E!