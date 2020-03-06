Khloe Kardashian blames Tristan Thompson cheating scandal for her inability to breastfeed

Khloe Kardashian is blaming the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal for her inability to breastfeed baby True. In a new video posted on Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle site, Poosh Khloe chats with her sister about breastfeeding.

The two famous siblings get real regarding their vastly different experiences with breastfeeding, as well as motherhood in general. Being a mother is the most important thing in their lives, but their styles are opposite. The sisters do agree no one should pass judgment on another woman’s situation.

Khloe shares difficult breastfeeding story

The Revenge Body star recalled having her breasts bleed for the short time she tried to breastfeed True. It was so painful for Khloe that the whole situation became unbearable.

“It sucked. I hated every minute of it. It was torture. I always felt like I was never giving True enough food. I felt like she was always hungry,” Khloe shared.

Kourtney, on the other hand, never put her kids on formula. She had a more pleasant experience than Khloe, who ended up turning to Kylie Jenner for advice. Koko revealed in the footage that Kylie had never planned to breastfeed Stormi Webster.

Once Khloe decided to stop breastfeeding, she was overwhelmed with a sense of relief. She wants other mothers to know there is no need to feel like a failure. Each woman’s experience is different.

“Once I stopped, though. the amount of pressure that was lifted off my shoulders, and I could enjoy my daughter. I’m all for breastfeeding, I tried, but if you can’t do it, you don’t have to feel like a failure,” Khloe expressed.

Khloe blames Tristan Thompson

Khloe reveals in the video that she was under a lot of stress after True’s birth. Proof that Tristan cheated on Khloe surfaced two days before she gave birth to their only child.

“There was a lot going on in my life at the time. That, I think, played a part in why I wasn’t producing milk as easily,” she shared.

The pressure of being a new mom is challenging enough, but add in a cheating scandal days before delivery and it can amount to severe stress. Tristan is True’s father. It is not as though Khloe could ignore him.

They lived in the same house in Cleveland, which added to Koko’s stress. She was a new mom, alone and isolated from her loved ones who were all in Los Angeles.

Plus, her opinionated family did not hold back in expressing their thoughts that Khloe should not give Tristan another chance. The drama played out on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and fans got to see firsthand how the Kardashian and Jenner family felt about Tristan.

In the new Poosh video, Khloe Kardashian got real about her breastfeeding struggles. Based on her comments, it’s clear that she believes drama with Tristan Thompson hurt her ability to feed their daughter.

