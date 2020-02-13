Khloe Kardashian slammed by fans: KUWTK star goes from ‘fat funny sister’ to ‘overkill style’ shade

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Khloe Kardashian once was viewed as the sweet, plump, and popular sister on Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK). Then the reality TV star shed the weight, toned up, found love (well, maybe), and even had the baby she had longed for.

So why, after Khloe has seemingly achieved all her dreams, are KUWTK fans doing a 180 turn and slamming her? We’ve got your timeline below.

Khloe Kardashian beloved by KUWTK stars when she was ‘the fat funny sister’

Kardashian once was viewed as the underdog in the family, known as the “fat funny sister” when compared to slender Kourtney Kardashian and curvy Kim Kardashian.

And the KUWTK star was well aware of the fact, even talking about her description, reported ABC News.

“I didn’t really realize that I was ‘the fat sister’ if you will until I went on TV, and the media started saying that about me,” Khloe once admitted. “I started saying it before people. I was like, ‘Okay, I’m the fat, funny sister. Who cares?’ I almost let that take ownership of me.”

Kardashian points out that she was not obese or even truly “fat.” However, the reality TV star was willing to “let society make me believe that I was.”

And fans seemed to appreciate that difference between Khloe, Kourtney, and Kim Kardashian.

But when Khloe changed through the years, shedding pounds and adding more carefully applied makeup and more revealing attire, fans seemed to turn on her.

As one fan wrote in the Reddit KUWTK community, “Khloe looks so generic now. She literally looks more like those basic LA women who are trying to look like a Kardashian than an actual Kardashian.”

Khloe Kardashian faces bullying accusations amid Kourtney kerfuffle

Khloe lost an estimated 40 pounds, subsequently falling in love with Tristan Thompson, becoming pregnant, and then learning about the allegations that he had cheated on her with family friend Jordyn Woods.

Now, months after KUWTK viewers watched it all play out on the reality TV show, Kardashian seems to have gotten her mojo back. But along with that energy for facing life, Khloe also is facing slams for bullying others.

Recently, for example, Khloe complained on Twitter about her older sister Kourtney.

“Ugh why did @KylieJenner and I allow @kourtneykardash to ruin our night last night ? Ugh,” tweeted the mom of True Thompson.

Twitter fans rushed to defend Kourtney.

“Stop throwing shade at her! Ugh,” tweeted @NaiveBunny to the KUWTK star.

Khloe Kardashian faces shade over baby shower for BFF and style

Khloe also got slammed by the KUWTK Reddit community over the baby shower that she held for her BFF Malkia.

One user felt that Kardashian tried to steal the spotlight from her friend, describing the result as a “pity party or some weird vanity party Khloe threw to make herself look good in front of other people and for other people to say she’s such a great friend. ”

The commentator felt that the event “seemed more like a celebration of Khloe’s ‘generosity’ (and wealth tbh) than anything else.”

Then there was the feedback about Khloe’s style. She recently wore a “glitter bra” combined with pants, for example, earning shade over the “overkill” as a result.

Khloe also came in for shade over her Oscars night style, especially when compared to Kourtney, who described the event as “date night.”