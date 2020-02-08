Khloe Kardashian second pregnancy rumors soar amid Tristan Thompson reunion reports

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Khloe Kardashian’s second pregnancy rumors are soaring amid speculation that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) star and Tristan Thompson have reunited.

Kardashian currently has one child, a daughter named True, fathered by Tristan. The on-again, off-again, maybe-on-again nature of the KUWTK star’s and Thompson’s relationship has resulted in seemingly endless rumors about Khloe being pregnant for a second time.

Now, amid reports that the two have reunited again, comes a new crop of rumors that Khloe is expecting baby number two.

The rumors about Khloe and her alleged second pregnancy came even as Kardashian posted an Instagram Story that seemed to be a response to Tristan’s indications that he wants to reunite.

Tristan has posted positive comments on the KUWTK star’s Instagram page before. Now Khloe has shared a quote that seemed to be a hint to Thompson, pointed out In Touch.

“Relationships won’t heal you and being single won’t kill you. Remember that,” wrote Kardashian on her Instagram Stories.

From fire emojis in response to True Thompson’s mom selfies to praise for Khloe’s newest show, Twisted Love, however, Tristan doesn’t seem to have given up.

“Extremely proud!!! @KhloeKardashian, Congratulations,” wrote Thompson.

And when Khloe and True showed off their frocks for Christmas previously, Tristan couldn’t resist calling the duo “amazing.”

“Tristan hasn’t given up on Khloé and is always playing mind games with her,” an insider told the publication. “She is too easy on him and can’t be cold to him because she always wants to keep a happy home for True. That’s why she can never completely cut him off.”

Khloe Kardashian pregnant for second time with Tristan Thompson’s baby?

The Reddit KUWTK community was quick to hop on the rumors that Khloe was pregnant for the second time, with Tristan as the father.

Users debated over whether Kardashian should wait for “a guy who cares and appreciates her than just being able to say all her kids have the same dad from a destructive relationship,” in the words of user kaykenner54.

But others disagreed.

“She would never ever be the first one to have multiple baby daddies. But also I guess she just really wants another baby close to True’s age and who else is in her life right now that is suitable to procreate with? At least with Tristan, it’ll be easier for the kids to visit their dad together every third weekend…” responded user red_cordial.

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson reunion reports clash

Meanwhile, the reports about Khloe and Tristan reuniting have been contradictory, with some claiming that the two are together again and others describing Kardashian as staying single.

However, an insider recently told People that all those reunion reports are erroneous.

Although Kardashian and Thompson stay in touch for their daughter True, the allegations about Tristan cheating with Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods remain in the way of reigniting their romance, according to the source.

Khloe has already been through the pain of giving up on her ex before and reportedly doesn’t want a repeat.

“Splitting from Tristan in the past was extremely difficult for her,” clarified the insider. “She is flattered that he is trying to win her back, but not flattered enough to be in a romantic relationship with him.”

As for whether the potential remains for a reunion?

“Who knows what will happen in the future though,” added the source. “Right now she is focused on just getting along with him so they can have the best family time together with True.”