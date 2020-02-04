Kim Kardashian outdoes Kylie Jenner on Instagram with big lips: Fans ask ‘What are you doing?’

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Kim Kardashian has joined Kylie Jenner in the unofficial Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) Biggest Lips contest. The mom of four just turned to Instagram to show off her impressively over-sized pout, but not everyone was a fan.

Adding to the interest level, Kim named one of her sisters as the makeup artist responsible for her look.

Kim Kardashian credits Kylie Jenner as makeup artist on Instagram

For the first years of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the cameras focused on the trio of Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian. Kris Jenner played the role of mom/manager, with the youngest kids Kendall and Kylie Jenner in the shadows, along with brother Rob Kardashian. Then known as Bruce, Caitlyn Jenner also played a supporting role.

But what a difference a few years makes when you’re a Kardashian or Jenner.

Kylie Jenner soared into the spotlight, transformed from giggling little girl to trending teen. And when her lips got all the attention, with fans asking how she went from normal-sized lips to over-sized, Kylie succeeded in turning the shade into success by becoming the lip kit queen.

Recently, Kim joined her little sister in creating her own makeup line. The two even teamed up for a KUWTK beauty tutorial video, with Jenner and Kardashian telling fans that they had been wanting to do the video for “like literally 100 years.”

Now Kim is showing off her newest cosmetics transformation on Instagram, naming Kylie as her makeup artist in her caption, “Make up today by @kyliejenner.”

So are those big lips a yay or a nay in fans’ eyes?

“WHAT ARE YOU DOING?” questioned one fan in response.

“Okay @Kylie Jenner! 💕” joked another Instagram commentator.

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner compete for cosmetics products and big lips

This isn’t the first time that Kim has compared her lips to Kylie Jenner’s.

Jenner herself shared a photo of the two sisters looking as if they were having a big lip face-off.

Stormi Webster’s mom and the mom of Psalm, Chicago, Saint, and North West both have makeup lines.

Here’s how they differ:

Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner offers everything from the Stormi Collection (celebrating the 2-year-old in soft pastel shades) to a collection that the 22-year-old names as her “faves.” Among those are the bold brown Kyliner liquid eyeliner and the Extraordinary Matte Lip Kit, featuring a “matte dirty raspberry” (dark red) and lip liner.

KKW Beauty, Kim Kardashian’s makeup line, also includes products for the lips and eyes. Beyond that, Kardashian specializes in body makeup, such as the Rose Gold Body Shimmer Bundle that includes a brush, “skin-perfecting” shimmer, and loose powder.

Although Kim isn’t modeling it in the above Instagram pics, Kardashian recently expanded into shapewear with her SKIMs product line. The product line includes underwear and bras as well as shapewear targeting different areas.