Kylie Jenner celebrates Stormi Webster’s birthday on Instagram with epic kids party, cake and over-the-top gift

Kylie Jenner turned to Instagram to celebrate her daughter Stormi Webster turning 2…but that’s just the beginning of the tiny diva’s celebration, from an epic party to an over-the-top gift.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) star is one of those celebrity moms who take birthdays to the next level.

Kylie recently earned more than her share of shade when it comes to her recent inclusion of her daughter in a new cosmetics collection. However, the KUWTK star’s Instagram post about her beloved baby girl made it clear that her love is real.

Kylie Jenner shares birthday love for daughter Stormi Webster on Instagram

Even though Jenner is rich and famous, she proved she’s just like most parents when it comes to feeling shocked by how quickly time passes as their children grow.

“And just like that she’s two,” marveled Kylie in her caption. “Happy birthday to my Stormi. February 1st 4:43pm the moment my life changed forever. We were meant for each other stormiloo.”

Awww. And did you catch that reference to “stormiloo” in the sweet caption? We just learned something new about a family where we thought we knew, well, almost everything. Now you can put this in your unofficial Book Of Keeping Up With The Kardashians knowledge: The family uses “stormiloo” as a nickname!

As proof, Scott Disick’s gal pal Sofia Richie used the nickname in joining in the comments celebrating the now-2-year-old.

“The sweetest & happiest baby I’ve ever known. Happy birthday stormaloooo,” wrote Sofia.

In an unusually simple photo, Jenner avoided any fluff and feathers in showing her bond with her baby.

Kylie gently holds her baby’s tiny fingers, which in turn wrap around mommy’s hand. Hmm, that just might qualify for cuteness overload!

Scroll through the Instagram post, and you’ll see a sweet throwback of mom and baby. Kylie also included a video as well as some other photos that avoided hyping her products and emphasized the joy of her relationship with her daughter.

Kylie Jenner gifted her baby with an over-the-top present in true KUWTK style

Some little kids get stuffed animals, while others get cute new dresses. And then there’s Stormi Webster.

In Keeping Up With The Kardashians tradition, Kylie shelled out the big bucks to get her daughter a fabulous little car.

During her first year on earth, Stormi received a fabulous playhouse. Now she has the car to match, reported Hollywood Life.

Lucky girl! Kylie Jenner bought her daughter Stormi a car for her 2nd birthday. https://t.co/0x6nrNfbZ3 pic.twitter.com/aC2TV9z9gT — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) February 1, 2020

Jenner turned to her Instagram stories to show off the bright pink car sized for a 2-year-old. Accompanying the car? An enormous pile of gifts.

“Can’t wait for my baby to wake up in the AM,” wrote Kylie.

Kylie Jenner spends $100,000 on baby’s birthday party

At age 2, kids typically are perfectly content with a cupcake and a scoop of ice cream. Add in balloon animals or perhaps a bouncy house, and it’s a joyful birthday party. Right? Wrong, if you’re a member of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians clan.

Kylie shared on Snapchat a vision of the epic birthday cake.

In addition, Jenner and baby daddy Travis Scott reportedly are spending $100,000 for Stormi’s birthday celebration, according to the Daily Mail.

The party follows a visit to Disney World, chaperoned by Kourtney Kardashian and accompanied by Travis. The birthday celebration, held in a studio, will follow the famous and fabulous “Stormi World” party last year.