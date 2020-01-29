Kylie Jenner slammed for ‘creepy sexy’ Instagram promo pics with ‘zero maternalism’ for baby Stormi

Kylie Jenner may have assumed that her new product campaign dedicated to her baby daughter would earn “oohs” and “awwws” from all her fans. Instead, some social media followers ranging from Instagram to Reddit are attacking Jenner for what they feel is a “sexualization” of her body and the exploitation of baby Stormi.

Kylie isn’t the only Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) star to use family members as models. Kim Kardashian, for example, recently appeared with Kylie in a YouTube beauty video in which Jenner used Kim as her makeup model, insisting that the duo had been wanting to do this for “like, literally 100 years.”

But in this case, it’s the use of her baby combined with her poses that has some fans throwing shade at Kylie for her Stormi collection video.

Kylie Jenner takes heat from Reddit for baby-focused product promotions

However, it’s the fact that Kylie has, in some viewers’ eyes, gone too far.

The KUWTK Reddit community debated whether, in the words of the original poster, it was “creepy,” adding, “there is zero maternalism in the video.”

In addition, contended the Reddit user, Kylie “doesn’t come off like a mother,” describing the video as portraying “Stormi [as] a product that Kylie is modeling with.”

Another commentator agreed that it was “super weird and creepy,” contending that the mood was one of Jenner “doing a hot sexy cuddling/petting video with a hot guy but there is no hot guy, just her actual daughter.”

The wet t-shirt image made another Reddit user “cringe so hard,” calling it “actually embarrassing.”

And for those who would argue that Kylie is more than a mother but also a successful businesswoman, the commentator added, “that video was meant to be about her and Stormi and she ends up sexualizing it.”