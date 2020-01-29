Home > People

Kylie Jenner slammed for ‘creepy sexy’ Instagram promo pics with ‘zero maternalism’ for baby Stormi

By
29th January 2020 9:54 AM ET
Kylie Jenner gets slammed for Instagram video with daughter Stormi. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Kylie Jenner may have assumed that her new product campaign dedicated to her baby daughter would earn “oohs” and “awwws” from all her fans. Instead, some social media followers ranging from Instagram to Reddit are attacking Jenner for what they feel is a “sexualization” of her body and the exploitation of baby Stormi.

Kylie isn’t the only Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) star to use family members as models. Kim Kardashian, for example, recently appeared with Kylie in a YouTube beauty video in which Jenner used Kim as her makeup model, insisting that the duo had been wanting to do this for “like, literally 100 years.”

But in this case, it’s the use of her baby combined with her poses that has some fans throwing shade at Kylie for her Stormi collection video.

Kylie Jenner takes heat from Reddit for baby-focused product promotions

However, it’s the fact that Kylie has, in some viewers’ eyes, gone too far.

The KUWTK Reddit community debated whether, in the words of the original poster, it was “creepy,” adding, “there is zero maternalism in the video.”

In addition, contended the Reddit user, Kylie “doesn’t come off like a mother,” describing the video as portraying “Stormi [as] a product that Kylie is modeling with.”

Another commentator agreed that it was “super weird and creepy,” contending that the mood was one of Jenner “doing a hot sexy cuddling/petting video with a hot guy but there is no hot guy, just her actual daughter.”

The wet t-shirt image made another Reddit user “cringe so hard,” calling it “actually embarrassing.”

And for those who would argue that Kylie is more than a mother but also a successful businesswoman, the commentator added, “that video was meant to be about her and Stormi and she ends up sexualizing it.”

As for how Kylie views her motives in creating the collection, Jenner told her Instagram followers that she feels as if she’s “been waiting for this moment since the day i found out i was pregnant… An entire collection by @kyliecosmetics dedicated to my beautiful daughter.”

The Stormi Collection launches on February 1, 2020.

Kylie Jenner is ‘sweet’ to do a Stormi collection, defends a user, but the video ‘wasn’t very fun’

Despite one user who mocked the video as looking “literally like an SNL skit,” another thought that Kylie is “sweet” to center a collection around her daughter Stormi.

However, that same commentator who thought it was sweet hesitated over the end of the video.

“Really no need to show your body like that when it’s supposed to be about your daughter,” argued the Reddit user. “The video also wasn’t very fun. Why not enjoy it a bit? She could’ve interacted and played with Stormi instead of sitting there with the standard expressionless face we always get.”

Some felt that Kylie had the opportunity to make an adorable video centered around “hella cute” Stormi that could have promoted her makeup successfully. By doing a “same old stuff” video, one user described Jenner as exhibiting “thirst trapping” that is “tired and boring.”

And there were those who thought motherhood means giving up looking sexy.

“Like dayum girl!! Can she not ooze “sex appeal” for one second while your child is in your arms?!” questioned a Reddit user.

Kylie Jenner: Profiting from daughter for Instagram promo or showing dedication to baby?

But some fans rushed to defend Kylie for her choice of dedicating the collection to her first-born child, Stormi with Travis Scott.

One fan felt that Jenner is only seeking to dedicate a collection to her daughter, who has “completely changed her life for the better.”

Admitting that some folks will look at the video and collection itself as Kylie “profiting off her kid,” the defender argued that “we can see this as a young mother just in love with her daughter and taking both passions (makeup & family) and bringing it together to make her feel happy!”

Ultimately, rather than trying to analyze the video, this Reddit user recommended that we “just let the girl do her thing.”

On Instagram, some defenders agreed with the advice to let Kylie be Kylie.

One Instagram user admitted that “so many people post negative things on here,” before adding a message to Jenner, “I just want to say i think you are a great mother and you can see in yours and hers eyes just how close your bond is and how much you love each other.”

However, that same person urged Jenner to express her feelings more, recommending, “Smile Kylie show your happiness sweetie, you are beautiful.”