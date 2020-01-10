Kim Kardashian stuns Instagram as video model for her new Skims brand sculpting bra and shorts

Kim Kardashian just proved to Instagram that she doesn’t need to hire any models for her new sculpting shapewear brand, Skims. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) star wowed her followers in a slinky bra and tight shorts amid an intense fitness routine (see the details on Kim’s exercise plan below).

Modeling her new brand for an Instagram video, Kim tossed her sleek hair over her shoulder as she posed in her Skims products. Those toned arms looked mighty impressive as Kardashian flexed to show off her sculpting bra and shorts.

Kim Kardashian rocks as top model for her new shapewear brand

Kim looks as fit as she’s ever been, but the KUWTK reality TV star is aware of the importance of creating inclusive brands that can appeal to all sizes and shapes. In her Instagram caption, Kardashian shared that her Skims Solutionwear is stocking up again on “all sizes, colors, and styles.”

The new products are set to roll out on January 14 at 9 a.m. PT.

For those people who want to dress like a Kardashian (or at least like Kim in that video), the mom of North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm shared that she’s modeling the Skims Sculpting Bra and Sculpting Short Above the Knee in Onyx.

Kim Kardashian gets sister Khloe to model her new brand

Keeping it all in the family, Kim also signed up her sister Khloe Kardashian to show off the versatility of her new brand.

With her long blond tresses serving as a nice contrast to Kim’s dark hair, Khloe did a little dance move (rock on, Khloe!) as she modeled the shapewear.

Khloe looks fabulously fit in the sculpting bra and sculpting mid-waist brief in a shade called clay (we think it looks more like tan, but okay, it’s clay-colored too).

Kim Kardashian’s trainer shares her exercise routine

Kim, like many celebrities, turns to a personal trainer to help her get and stay fit. That trainer told People that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star works out six days every week.

Kardashian’s trainer Melissa Alcantara also revealed that they start early in the day: 6 a.m. (ouch!).

Kim and Melissa emphasize different body parts each day, from shoulders to biceps and triceps to chest and back. Kardashian also works out on her legs. And cardio helps the reality TV star stay in shape, with long walks alternated with high-intensity workouts.

“She loves and hates leg days,” admitted Alcantara. “But she’s committed! She knows what it takes, but it’s also really grueling. It’s heavy, it’s killer, but she’ll be like, ‘Alright, let’s do it!’ She’s a workhorse.”