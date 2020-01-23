Kourtney Kardashian chaperones Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott reunion in Disney World amidst pregnancy rumors

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Kourtney Kardashian took on the role of a chaperone as Kylie Jenner reunited with Travis Scott at Disney World to celebrate their daughter Stormi’s birthday.

The reunion took place as Kourtney faces swirling pregnancy rumors.

Others attending the birthday celebration for the tot ranged from mom/manager/grandma Kris Jenner to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter North West.

Kourtney often takes her kids to Disneyland, and other Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) family members have been spotted at the happiest place on Earth as well.

But when it comes to this birthday celebration, it was Kourtney who joined Kylie Jenner at Disney World with the kids to celebrate little Stormi.

The occasion marked the first time for Kylie’s daughter to see Disney World. It was a family affair, with Kourtney, Kris Jenner, North West, and Penelope Disick all seen by fans at the Orlando, Florida attraction per E! Online.

“They seemed to be having fun and looked pretty carefree,” an observer told the publication.

The famous family waited in line to hop on board “The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Undersea Adventure,” with Kylie showing Ariel to Stormi.

The little girl will celebrate her birthday on February 1, so if Disney World with both parents present is the lead-in, we can’t wait to see what happens at the actual birthday party!

Kourtney Kardashian faces pregnancy rumors (again)

Kardashian headed to Disney World as pregnancy rumors once more swirled.

Kourtney sparked the rumor mill when she confessed to a fan that she wished she was expecting a baby, reported People.

The mom of 10-year-old Mason and 5-year-old Reign, as well as Penelope, Kardashian has dated various guys since splitting from baby daddy Scott Disick.

But that intermittent dating history didn’t stop the rumors when Kourtney posed in a leotard that seemed to show the tiniest bump in her typically flat tummy.

“Are u pregnant?” posted a fan in the comments section.

That’s all it took for rumors to spread that Kardashian was expecting.

So Kourtney decided to respond herself in the comments section.

“No I wish,” Kardashian responded.

While Keeping Up With The Kardashians previously hinted at the possibility that Kourtney would exit the show, her comment could reveal another reason why she might want to spend less time filming and more time with her kids.

Will another baby for Kourtney become a key storyline next season? Or will she follow through with her exit and become, in the words of Real Housewives, a “friend of” rather than a star?

We’ll have to wait until next season (or the next time that Kardashian responds to fan questions on Instagram!).