Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian YouTube beauty video gets mocked for dialogue: ‘We’ve been wanting this for like literally 100 years’

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian have teamed up to demonstrate their beauty products on YouTube.

But the Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) stars probably didn’t anticipate that what was supposed to be a cosmetics demonstration would result in dialogue that some fans viewed as hilarious. And oh, the shade that resulted was enough to fuel an entire week of Jimmy Fallon!

At the beginning, the two sisters provided fans with some sweet moments. Kylie and Kim both sell beauty products that have proved to be popular among their fans, and Jenner and Kardashian apparently agreed behind the scenes that the younger sister would use the older sibling as her bare-faced model to demonstrate how to put them on.

But the sweet sibling moment quickly fell apart into some dialogue that fans just couldn’t resist mocking.

Dear Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian: Look up the word ‘literally’

Kylie appeared to have come up with the idea for the sister YouTube video, putting it on her channel.

Jenner kept her intro simple, explaining that the video was intended to show her putting on Kim’s cosmetics “using all KKW BEAUTY and Kylie Cosmetics products, including my new Lipstick Kit shade, Girls Trip, launching January 22.”

But the simplicity of the written intro didn’t quite carry over into the actual dialogue between Kylie and Kim, with their fondness for the word “literally” making some fans describe themselves as “weak from laughter.”

The sisters’ exchange also came off as attempting to position Kylie as the supreme makeup artist.

As one fan wrote: “Kylie: I’m not ur average makeup artist; Kim: duh you’re Kylie Jenner.”

And then there was the fallen eyelash.

Fans were longing to know: Did Kylie keep Kim’s eyelash as a souvenir?

No answer, but one viewer mused that eyelash might be worth money (EBay, anyone?).

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner offer Instagram fans sweet sisterly moment

Kylie did get kinder comments on her Instagram, however.

The lip kit queen was the one to attract fans to the video, with Kanye West’s wife refraining from putting the same pic on her Instagram.

On a positive note: The video did offer some insights in showing that Kylie has, as one YouTube fan wrote, more “personality” than most KUWTK fans realize.

One cute moment between Jenner and Kardashian occurred when Kim interviewed her younger sister about her first car.

Kylie giggled, “Mom’s old g-wagon.”

It was a dramatic contrast to Jenner’s flock of pricey vehicles today.

And while Kim took on the task of drawing out Kylie, one moment offered insight into how Kourtney Kardashian is viewed by her sisters.

Jenner referred to Kim as her “OG” (original girl), making it sound as if Kim rather than Kourtney is the oldest and first-born. Just another to add to the rumors that Kourtney could be the first to exit Keeping Up With The Kardashians.