Kim Kardashian wears so much makeup in new Instagram that fans call her ‘unrecognizable’

For a new Instagram, Kim Kardashian puts on every type of makeup in the Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) star’s beauty line. Just one problem: Fans thought that the heavy application of cosmetics had turned Kanye West’s wife into someone “unrecognizable.”

Kim donned a bodysuit to make her Instagram announcement about her beauty line.

Describing herself as “so excited,” Kardashian revealed that she was stocking up for her KKW beauty brand with some of the “best-selling” products. And based on that list of the top cosmetics and her appearance, Kim ultimately decided to model them all.

Kim Kardashian dubbed ‘strange’ by fan as top model for her own KKW Beauty brand

“Shop my favorite Mascara, the Matte Cocoa Eyeshadow Palette, Matte Lipsticks, and the Crème Contour & Highlight Sets and Sticks back in stock on Thursday, 1.16 at 9AM PST on KKWBEAUTY.COM,” urged Kardashian in her caption.

Kim looked “strange and distrubing [sic]” claimed one Instagram follower.

Here’s what Kardashian appears to be wearing based on her “favorite” products list:

Eyes: Mascara causes those long lashes to curl up

Eyelids: Matte Cocoa eyeshadow palette emphasizes her deeply set eyes

Cheekbones: Bring on the Creme Contour & Highlight sets and sticks

Lips: A dose (or two) of matte lipstick puts the emphasis on that pretty pout

Kim Kardashian rocks bodysuit on Instagram

On a positive note, Kim is showing off her perfect curves in that bodysuit.

The loosely fitting top that emphasizes her shoulders reminds us of her holiday style.

Those who want their facial features to resemble the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s can buy products from her makeup line for an instant assist, it’s not quite so easy to achieve her body goals.

Kanye West’s wife works out six days a week to get those curves, reported Harper’s Bazaar.

While Kendall Jenner has a core routine that takes only 11 minutes, Kim spends hours in the gym with her personal trainer.

In addition to exercise, Kim follows a low-carb diet plan faithfully.