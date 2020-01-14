Kendall Jenner shares favorite supermodel foods, including diet detox tea and 11-minute fitness

Kendall Jenner has created a name for herself as a supermodel, strutting down the runway, looking like a top model. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) star is ready to help others achieve her famous figure.

Get the skinny on Kendall’s favorite diet foods and her fitness routine that takes just 11 minutes.

When it comes to beauty, Kendall says her diet includes a beverage that combines beauty with slimming power. And it’s deliciously simple and inexpensive.

Kendall Jenner lists her favorite low-calorie beverage

The KUWTK star is a fan of drinking lots of water, reports Who What Wear.

She lists all that water as her top beauty secret. And judging by her Instagram photos, it’s working (check out that glowingly healthy skin!).

Kendall Jenner loves to snack

Because Jenner has “low blood sugar,” she snacks throughout the day. The supermodel nibbles on both peanut butter and carrots. Kendall does have a sweet tooth, admitting that she occasionally indulges in a Twix candy bar.

“See, pretty simple — just feed me and I’m ready to go!” she joked.

As for actual meals, Jenner keeps it simple there too.

“I typically eat lean chicken and brown rice, and am always snacking on raw veggies with dip and hummus,” she revealed.

Kendall Jenner hops on diet detox tea trend

Celebrities have been turning to diet detox teas for several years now.

Kendall has adapted that trend. She revealed that she typically begins her day “with a cup of [Kusmi] Detox Tea.” And that cup is just the start of her tea consumption, with Jenner admitting that she drinks “like 12 cups a day.”

Kendall Jenner follows this 11-minute fitness routine

Feel that you have no time to go to the gym? Thanks to Kendall, we now have no excuses. Jenner shared her 11-minute fitness workout, reported Byrdie.

It’s all about focusing on the abs and legs. And the KUWTK star admits she’s just like us when it comes to preferring TV to exercise.

“Sometimes when I’m watching TV, I think to myself, ‘I should be doing crunches and sit-ups right now,'” she confessed. “Then I get off the couch and do it.”

Kendall takes 11 minutes to complete the following fitness routine: