Kourtney Kardashian models low-cut top on Instagram, puzzles fans with cryptic quote

Kourtney Kardashian is earning praise such as “gorgeous” from her Instagram followers after the Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) star donned a low-cut top for her newest photo.

But a cryptic quote in her caption also garnered reactions as fans attempted to figure out what Kourtney meant.

An ageless beauty at 40, Kardashian is known for her dedication to diet and exercise, resulting in her stunning figure. The KUWTK star showed off her perfect skin and body in the scooped neck blouse.

Kourtney Kardashian earns praise for perfect figure

Although her Instagram quote provided a puzzle for her fans, none of her followers argued about her appearance.

“Gorgeous…lovely…OMG….” ranked high among the comments on Kourtney’s Instagram pic.

Kardashian chose a spaghetti string top with a decorative touch to show off her cleavage.

And just like her younger sisters Khloe and Kim Kardashian, along with Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Kourtney knows how to choose her beauty products to flatter her facial features.

Those perfectly arched eyebrows emphasize her big eyes. With just the right amount of mascara and eyeliner, Kardashian lets her eyes take center stage.

And while Kylie is known for putting the spotlight on her over-sized lips, Kourtney uses the palest of lip shades and liners to accentuate her pout.

Kourtney Kardashian plays the inscrutable card with cryptic Instagram quote

Now let’s talk about that quote because her Instagram fans are buzzing over what it means. Kardashian informed her followers that “a taste of honey is worse than none at all.”

Umm, okay.

Responses ranged from the sarcastic “really?” to the mocking “Okay, Socrates” to the bizarrely irrelevant “Kim you should Smile more” (FYI to this user: You’re responding to Kourtney”).

Of course, she could mean it literally, because the KUWTK star does use honey, according to In Style. Kardashian is a fan of Bee Powered by Beekeeper’s Naturals, which features not just raw honey but everything from bee pollen to pure royal jelly.

“It’s truly medicine and tastes amazing!” raves Kourtney

However, the confusion from the fans over her honey quote reminds us of the buzz (no pun intended) Kardashian received the time she wrote “In case you forgot” as the caption for a stunning latex mini-dress that showcased her figure.

Memo to Kourtney: Whether you write about honey or hint that you feel like the forgotten Kardashian, we promise that we won’t forget you!