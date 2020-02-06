Kourtney Kardashian might stay on KUWTK as Scott Disick girlfriend Sofia Richie quits, unfollows Kourt

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Kourtney Kardashian seems to have backtracked (well sort of) when it comes to her claim that she was quitting Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK).

Adding to the intrigue, the latest on Kourtney, clarified by her younger sister Kendall Jenner, was announced just days before Scott Disick‘s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, revealed her plans to exit.

And in a there-are-no-coincidences move, Sofia also unfollowed Kourtney. It all adds up to a potentially more dramatic KUWTK season ahead than we’ve had since Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy/boyfriend allegedly cheated on her just before she gave birth to her first baby.

Kourtney Kardashian: Will she stay on KUWTK or will she go?

As the oldest Kardashian sister, Kourtney has always been in the spotlight. But last season of KUWTK saw the mom of three (Mason, Reign, and Penelope) build-up to announcing she’d had it with the show.

So when Kendall Jenner appeared recently on the Ellen DeGeneres show, the talk show host bluntly asked the supermodel to spill the tea.

Kendall denied that Kourtney would leave the show permanently, but as Elle pointed out, Jenner did hint at some major drama ahead for Keeping Up With The Kardashians season 18.

“No, well, first of all, not necessarily [is Kourtney leaving the show],” clarified Kendall. “I don’t think she’s fully confirm to not be on the show. Let’s just say it gets a little crazier before it gets any better, and there’s some pretty crazy things that happen.”

So basically the answer is: Kourtney may stay on the show…but there will be some drama around Scott Disick’s baby mama/ex-girlfriend.

And that’s not the only drama swirling in Kardashian land when it comes to Scott. His current girlfriend, Sofia Richie, just dropped her own bombshell about KUWTK.

Scott Disick gal pal Sofia Richie bids farewell to KUWTK, unfollows Kourtney

Just days after Kendall spilled a taste of tea about Kourtney, Scott’s current girlfriend, Sofia Richie, spilled all the tea about her plans for season 18 of KUWTK.

“I want to get into acting!” declared the 21-year-old to Entertainment Tonight.

Richie declined from naming any shows, but she did say that she wants to star on a TV show, adding that she is “really excited about it. I’m gonna be doing acting stuff really soon. The roles I’m reading for right now are kind of similar to me, so they’re easy for me to play, and I really, really enjoy it.”

No word on whether Scott will try to bridge the gap between reality TV and mainstream TV as well, although the 36-year-old is still dating the 21-year-old aspiring actress.

And apparently, Sofia also figured that if she’s not keeping up with the Kardashians, she might as well not keep up in terms of following one in particular.

After following Kourtney since the summer of last year, Richie has now unfollowed the oldest Kardashian, reported Hollywood Life.

Sofia first debuted on Keeping Up With The Kardashians last autumn. She had joined the family for various excursions, from Finland to Aspen to Europe.

Richie had been shown with Scott’s and Kourtney’s kids as well on the reality TV show.