Khloe Kardashian, Scott Disick friendship stays strong: KUWTK version of When Harry Met Sally?

Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick have treated Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) stars to intimate elements of their close friendship for years, occasionally sparking secret romance rumors whenever both were single.

From playing pranks on mom and manager Kris Jenner with fake art to sharing a bathtub (complete with bubbles), Khloe and Scott have made it clear that they’re best friends for life and tried to ignore those rumors.

However, particularly when both Kardashian and Disick went through single-and-ready-to-mingle periods, some fans have wondered if the two were keeping a secret romance from everyone including their families.

Even though 36-year-old Scott currently is dating 21-year-old Sofia Richie, it seems as if every time he has lunch or spends time with Khloe, fans start to speculate about whether Disick and the 35-year-old KUWTK star might be more than friends.

Khloe Kardashian, Scott Disick do lunch and Tristan Thompson’s ex looked stunning in a jumpsuit

Recently, Khloe and Scott were seen lunching together in Los Angeles, reported the Daily Mail.

Kardashian slipped into one of her favorite street style options, a jumpsuit tailored to accentuate those famous KUWTK curves. She paired the sleek style with boots that had impressively high heels, enormous hoop earrings, and a ponytail.

Joining Khloe at the Follow Your Heart Cafe, Disick opted for large hoop earrings with her hair pulled into a ponytail on the midweek outing.

Disick looked dapper as he joined his pal for their mid-day meal, with his trademark neatly trimmed beard and sweatshirt casual style matching Kardashian’s relaxed fashion mode.

The two were reportedly at work, adding to footage for next season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Last season saw Khloe go through heartbreak over the alleged cheating of her baby daddy/now-ex boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

And much like the last few KUWTK seasons, Scott supported Kardashian in his own special way.

Khloe Kardashian, Scott Disick: Secret romance rumors history parallels When Harry Met Sally

When Harry Met Sally famously debated whether a man and woman could ever be just platonic friends. And the fictional duo of Harry and Sally has some intriguing parallels with the real-life history of Khloe and Scott, father to his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian‘s kids and current boyfriend of Sofia Richie.

To quote Harry: “What I’m saying is–and this is not a come-on in any way, shape or form–is that men and women can’t be friends because the sex part always gets in the way.”

Despite that philosophy, Harry and Sally were friends for years prior to the romantic ending.

And for years, Scott and Khloe have faced rumors that their own friendship has gone beyond platonic. Disick and Kardashian faced those rumors head-on when each headed to Instagram to share a photo of the two that he captioned “Relationship goals.”

“She’s your perfect match,” gushed one fan.

Khloe Kardashian talks holding hands with Scott Disick

Secret romance rumors soared again when Disick proclaimed Kardashian his “woman crush Wednesday” choice on social media, pointed out People.

Disick’s Instagram announcement focused on Kardashian flaunting her curves in a lacy bodysuit. Khloe, in turn, has shared photos of herself with Scott.

And yes, the two do sometimes hold hands in public, admitted Kardashian to AOL.

“Scott and I, the reason why we started holding hands was because in Vegas, we were going for Kim’s birthday, and we were walking down the red carpet and Scott went to grab Kourtney’s hand, but he accidentally grabbed mine and everyone got pictures,” recalled Khloe. “It was for, like, a second, but everyone got pictures and thought we were, like, together or whatever — over a hand hold! — so then we just started f**king with everyone.”

Hmm, maybe it’s not time for that KUWTK version of When Harry Met Sally just yet.