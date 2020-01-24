Khloe Kardashian looks busty in bustier on Instagram: Ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson comments

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Khloe Kardashian slid into an extra-tight bustier for her new Instagram photo. Dressed in denim blue, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) star described herself as a “denim doll,” and it seemed that her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson couldn’t resist commenting on Khloe’s Instagram.

Earning comparisons to Britney Spears, Kardashian showed off her curvy figure in the striking outfit.

Khloe Kardashian transforms into denim doll

Khloe wore her long blond hair tightly pulled back, showing off her perfectly made-up face.

From the arched eyebrows to the open-lipped pout on her lipsticked mouth, Kardashian proved she can flatter her features just as well as beauty line queens Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

As for that caption of the “denim doll” that she chose? Well, we think she looks more like a supermodel than a Barbie (sorry, Kendall Jenner).

Kardashian let her blond hair flow over her shoulders as she posed with one hand on her hip.

The blue jacket is falling off her shoulders on one side, showing her tanned arms, while the low-cut bustier emphasizes her cleavage.

Add in low-cut jeans that flash a hint of a toned tummy, and Khloe is at her finest in this casual look.

Khloe Kardashian baby daddy and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson takes notice of Instagram ‘denim doll’

Showing that even though he’s in the “ex” department, he notices what Khloe posts on Instagram, Tristan Thompson had plenty to say.

In response to his 35-year-old baby mama’s pic, Tristan wrote, “love the Canadian tuxedo,” complete with heart symbols, per In Touch.

This isn’t the first time Thompson has shown he is following what Kardashian does.

When Khloe won Best Reality Star of 2019, Tristan dashed to his own Instagram to post photos of his ex-girlfriend.

In the captions, he wrote that he and their daughter (“True and Myself”) were “so proud of you and the sisters for everything last night,” labeling the Kardashian crew “truly role models to our younger generation.”

We’re not sure that all the viewers of last season’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians, complete with in-fighting among the sisters, would agree about the “role model” part.

However, it’s another sign that Khloe’s ex is hoping to regain her trust after the cheating allegations that rocked the family before the birth of baby True.