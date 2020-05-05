All Rise: Who is DJ Tailwind Turner?

Actor Dorian Missick — husband of Simone Missick (Judge Lola Carmichael) — played DJ Tailwind Turner on last night’s season finale of the CBS legal drama All Rise.

The episode, titled Dancing at Los Angeles, followed a virtual bench trial presided over by Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick). Judge Carmichael remotely oversaw the trial involving a dispute between two brothers over a stolen car.

Dorian Missick, an emcee and DJ, appeared as DJ Tailwind Turner, his real-life moniker.

Missick narrated Monday night’s coronavirus lockdown-themed episode of the show that explored the subject of social distancing. In the episode, Emily (Jessica Camacho) and Luke (J. Alex Brinson) have a virtual date and DJ Tailwind Turner hosts a virtual house party.

All Rise is first scripted series to return to production since COVID-19 shutdown

All Rise is the first scripted TV show to return to production since the coronavirus outbreak forced networks to halt production on TV shows.

The cast of the series, including Simone Missick, Marg Helgenberger, Wilson Bethel, Jessica Camacho, and J. Alex Brinson, came together to remotely create a virtual episode. A virtually produced episode allowed the cast to avoid breaking social distancing guidelines put in place to control the spread of coronavirus infection.

Who is Dorian Missick, aka DJ Tailwind Turner?

Dorian Missick is the husband of All Rise star Simone Missick (Judge Lola Carmichael). Dorian and Simone married in February 2012.

Missick is a dance party DJ and emcee who performs as DJ Tailwind Turner. You can find him here on Twitter and here on Instagram.

He was born in East Orange, New Jersey, in January 1976. He is 44 years old. He trained in acting at Michael Howard Studios in New York City.

Missick is also an actor and producer. If he looked familiar it could be because you’ve seen him before in various TV shows.

He played Jayden Prince on CSI: NY, Damian Henry on Six Degrees, Detective Ruben Robinson on Southland, Will Flemming on Lucifer, and Jamal Bishop on For Life.

He also appeared on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Animal Kingdom, Luke Cage, and NYPD blue.

His movie credits include The Manchurian Candidate, Lucky Number Slevin, and Big Words.

His credits as a producer include the 2016 movie 9 Rides, directed by Matthew Cherry, in which he also played a part. He won the Bronze Lens Award for his role in the movie.

All Rise airs on Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.