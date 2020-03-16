The Witcher: Netflix postpones production over coronavirus

Netflix has paused production on the fantasy drama series The Witcher for two weeks in response to the coronavirus outbreak, according to Deadline.

Production on The Witcher Season 2, starring Henry Cavill, began in London in early 2020 after Netflix announced that the show had been renewed for another season in November 2019. The series was being shot at Arborfield Studios, west of London.

The Witcher Season 2 was initially scheduled to premiere on Netflix in 2021.

The decision to pause production on The Witcher for two weeks makes it Netflix’s first major scripted series being shot in the U.K to be delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Variety.

Netflix informed the crew of the decision to halt production on Sunday, but they were told they would continue to be paid during the two-week pause period.

Part of the email from Netflix read:

“We are dealing with an unprecedented global pandemic that is beyond our control, and in many instances with mandates or restrictions imposed by governments (including travel restrictions in many countries). As such, we have made the decision, effective immediately, to pause production for two weeks during this difficult time…”

Netflix has shut down all film and scripted TV series production in the U.S. and Canada

According to Deadline, the halt in production on The Witcher follows Netlflix’s shutdown down of all film and scripted TV series productions ongoing in the U.S. and Canada.

However, shows being produced outside North America were being considered on a case-by-case basis.

The decision led to Netflix halting production on several original movies and scripted TV series that were in production.

Netflix originals affected by the production halt include Stranger Things Season 4, Grace and Frankie Season 7, and Ryan Murphy’s The Prom.

The U.S. Government declared a national emergency on Friday

The decision comes after President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on Friday to combat the spread of the coronavirus infection.

The government implemented drastic measures to curb the spread of the viral contagion first reported in the city of Wuhan in China.

The measures implemented so far include travel restrictions and advisories on large indoor and outdoor gatherings.

Latest coronavirus stats

According to the latest stats from Worldometer, as of 15:54 GMT (11:54 a.m. ET) on March 16, 2020, 1,543 cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in the U.K., with 36 deaths.

The U.S. has 4,040 confirmed cases, with 70 deaths.

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide was 175,693, with 6,715 deaths.

The CDC offers information on how to protect yourself from coronavirus infection here.