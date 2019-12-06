The Witcher on Netflix: New character posters revealed

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Netflix just dropped three new character posters for their upcoming The Witcher fantasy drama series, which premieres on the streaming platform on December 20. The character posters feature the series protagonist Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer, and Princess Ciri.

The series stars Henry Cavill as the solitary monster hunter Geralt of Rivia.

Cavill is known for playing Super Man in the DCEU movies Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League.

Cavill stars alongside actress Freya Allan as Princess Ciri and Anya Chalotra as the sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg.

Freya Allan is a new face on the screen. Her credits include the upcoming HBO drama miniseries The Third Day in which she plays Kail. She will also appear as Young Eva in the upcoming action-thriller movie Gunpowder Milkshake in 2020.

Anya Chalotra, who plays Yennefer of Vengerberg, is also a relatively new face on the screen. However, she is known to British TV viewers for portraying Jennifer Ashman in the U.K. drama series Wanderlust.

She also played Lily Marbury on BBC’s mystery-thriller series The ABC Murders.

According to showrunner Lauren Hissrich, the plot of Netflix’s The Witcher is adapted from the original novel series by the Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski.

“We’re not adapting the video games, it’s a straight adaptation of the books,” Hissrich told Entertainment Weekly. “They went one direction, we actually get to go another.”

The series follows the adventures of the monster hunter Geralt of Rivia, who joints forces the powerful sorceress Yennefer and a young princess with a dangerous secret, to navigate a dangerously treacherous world.

Netflix announced the renewal of the series for Season 2 ahead of the Season 1 premiere. Production on Season 2 is scheduled to start in 2020, and another eight-episode season is expected to hit Netflix in 2021.

The Witcher is adapt for TV by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who executive produces with Sean Daniel, Jason Brown, Tomek Bagiński, and Jarosław Sawko, according to Deadline.

The Witcher premieres on Netflix on December 20, 2019.