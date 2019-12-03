When does The Witcher premiere on Netflix in 2019? Everything you need to know, including cast, plot, and trailers

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

The Witcher is coming to Netflix for an eight-episode run this month and it will star Henry Cavill as the monster hunter Geralt of Rivia.

Fans are looking forward to the highly-anticipated series and expectations reached a fever pitch following glowing early reviews that compared the upcoming series favorably with Game of Thrones.

The Fight Scenes In #Witcher WOW Makes #GameofThrones Fights Look Awful – Watching The Witcher Season 1 This Weekend pic.twitter.com/fSmkAb4mdS — Warstu (@wWarstu) November 23, 2019

I have watched the first two episodes and I can say this :

– the best sword fighting scene I have ever seen.

– I have laughed and I have cried (twice already). Don't be anxious, you have done a wonderful job. This show has a soul of its own. Can't wait to savour the rest. — Aymeric Parthonnaud (@P_Aymeric) November 25, 2019

Plowed through the initial screeners for Netflix's THE WITCHER, and I've gotta say: I'm quite liking it! I'll have more to say about it when the embargo drops, but it's well-cast, smartly-structured, and nicely paced. Good, solid pulp-fantasy nonsense. — Asher Elbein (@asher_elbein) November 21, 2019

Watching the screeners for @witchernetflix. I'll admit, as a huge fan of the books, I was a little worried, but @LHissrich has done a masterful job telling this story. It also helps that the cast is amazing! And Henry Cavill, just … wow. #TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/xdFnYtRN4j — Will Franklin (@SeeWillTweet) November 23, 2019

While we look forward to the premiere of the series on Netflix, here is what we know so far, including release date, trailers, plot, and cast.

The Witcher release date

Netflix has confirmed that The Witcher will be released on the streaming platform on December 20, 2019.

How many episodes in Season 1?

The Witcher Season 1 will feature 8 episodes. The episode titles are listed below with short descriptions provided by Netflix.

The End’s Beginning: “A monster slain, a butcher named.” Four Marks: “We look at a sorceress’s earlier days.” Betrayer Moon: “A picky eater, a family shamed.” Of Banquets, Bastards and Burials: “The Law of Surprise is how one repays.” Bottled Appetites: “A fateful meeting, a bard is maimed.” Rare Species: “The hunt for a dragon is underway.” Before a Fall: “A return to before a kingdom is flamed.” Much More: “The Witcher Family as you all like to say.”

Will there be Season 2?

Netflix announced on November 13, 2019, that The Witcher has been renewed for a second season. The renewal, which came weeks ahead of the show’s premieres, assures fans that they will be seeing more of Geralt of Rivia after the first season.

Trailers

Netflix released the first official trailer for the upcoming The Witcher series on October 31, 2019. The trailer has since received more than 13 million views. It introduces fans to the series’ major characters, including Geralt (Henry Cavill), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Ciri (Freya Allan).

Netflix released the first official teaser for the series at San Diego Comic-Con back in July 2019. The teaser has received more than 21 million views.

The views give a clear indication of the intensity of interest the series is generating ahead of its premiere on Netflix.

Cast

The series stars Henry Cavill as the monster hunter Geralt of Rivia and Freya Allan as Princess Ciri. Anya Chalotra plays Yennefer of Vengerberg, while Jodhi May portrays Queen Calanthe, and Björn Hlynur Haraldsson plays King Eist Tuirseach.

Other main cast members include Adam Levy as Mousesack, MyAnna Buring as Tissaia de Vries, Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla Vigo, Therica Wilson-Read as Sabrina Glevissig, and Emma Appleton as Princess Renfri.

Recurring cast members include Eamon Farren as Cahir, Joey Batey as Jaskier, Lars Mikkelsen as Stregobor, Royce Pierreson as Istredd, and Maciej Musiał as Sir Lazlo.

Plot

The Witcher, like the CD Projekt Red RPG series, is based on the novels by Polish author by Andrzej Sapkowski.

It follows the adventures of Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter.

According to the official blurb for the series on Netflix’s website:

“The Witcher, Geralt, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys towards his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”

The Witcher follows Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, who joins forces with a powerful sorceress (Yennefer) and the young princess (Ciri), and they navigate a dangerous world together.

The Witcher premieres on Netflix on December 20, 2019.