Stranger Things Season 4 teaser: David Harbour returns as Jim Hopper

Netflix just released a teaser trailer for Stranger Things Season 4, titled From Russia with Love.

The teaser trailer (scroll down to see the trailer below) drops a massive spoiler: David Harbour returns in Season 4 as the beloved Hawkins Police Department chief, Jim Hopper.

Viewers were shocked when Hopper appeared to have died in the final episode of Stranger Things Season 3, titled The Battle of Starcourt.

Fans couldn’t believe their eyes when Joyce turned the switch to shut down the machine the Russians built to gain access to the Upside Down.

She turned the switch before Hopper could make it back to safety, and the police chief only had time to say goodbye before the machine room blew up.

Fans had mourned Hopper’s “death” on social media

Fans took to Twitter after seeing the ending of Season 3 to express shock and disbelief that the showrunners would kill off the beloved character.

Many who believed he had died took to Twitter to mourn, while others insisted that the showrunners couldn’t have killed him off and that he would return.

The Duffer brothers confirm fan speculation that Hopper will return

The new teaser confirms the widespread speculation on social media that Hopper will return.

Many fans had pointed out that the post-credits scene for the finale of Season 3 suggested that Hopper was transported or teleported to a prison in Kamchatka, Russia, where he was held as a prisoner.

According to CNN, the Duffer brothers released a statement announcing that production on Stranger Things 4 was underway and that Hopper is back!

The teaser (see below) shows Hopper as part of a chain gang working on a railroad track in cold, snowy Kamchatka.

According to the statement by the Duffer brothers:

“We’re excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway — and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper! Although it’s not all good news for our ‘American’; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human…and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long-buried, something that connects everything….”

The statement concluded with an ominous promise that Stranger Things Season 4 will be the “biggest and most frightening season yet” and that fans should pray for Hopper.