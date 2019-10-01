Stranger Things Season 4 release date: When will it come out on Netflix?

Yesterday, Netflix dropped a teaser trailer for Stranger Things 4, which is surprising since we are still fresh off the heels of Season 3.

As reported, the footage did not reveal much except give a cryptic message in the form of “We’re not in Hawkins anymore.” And this seems to hint that Stranger Things Season 4 will spread its wings beyond the tortured town of Hawkins.

But with a teaser dropping so early, does this mean we can expect the next season of Stranger Things quicker than before? Here is what we know about the Stranger Things 4 release date.

What will Stranger Things Season 4 be about?

Spoiler warning for Season 3.

As stated yesterday, it was implied at the end that Hopper was evaporated in the lab by the machine that was trying to penetrate through to the Upside Down. However, his death was never shown but instead, he just vanished into thin air.

And as the season gave us an emotional ending with everyone grieving the death of Hopper, it was then capped off by a post-credits scene that suggested he might be alive as a prisoner in Russia.

Could this mean Eleven and the gang initiate a rescue mission to save Hopper? It’s highly possible.

Also, this was reaffirmed by the Duffer Brothers to EW back in July. Speaking to the site, Matt Duffer made the claim that the next installment would break the boundaries of what the show has done previously. He said, “I think the biggest thing that’s going to happen is it’s going to open up a little bit, not necessarily in terms of scale, in terms of special effects, but open up in terms of allowing plotlines into areas outside of Hawkins.”

Ross Duffer goes on to say that Russia will play a role in some way adding, “the question of who that American is in that cell and then also what they’re doing with the Demogorgon, is a tease. That’s obviously going to play a huge role in a potential season four.”

our Hawkins Heroes takin' names and kickin' demo-butt. pic.twitter.com/gx55JQWvVz — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) August 7, 2019

When will Stranger Things Season 4 come out on Netflix?

It’s worth noting that Season 4 has yet to start filming but there are whispers of shooting starting this month. Specifically, Cara Buono, who is Mrs. Wheeler on the series, hinted at an October start date and this was also backed up by Production Weekly.

Other whispers by the cast such as Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo seem to claim it won’t film in the fall at all. But if it does, here is what that could mean for the release date.

So far, the release dates for the previous three seasons are as follows: Season 1 dropped on July 15, 2016, with the 2nd season hitting a year and some change later on October 27, 2017. The 3rd season would be a much longer wait with it dropping over the 4th of July of this year.

Usually, production for these shows can take up to 6 months, so if it did start filming this month, it means that production would wrap close to April or May. And that would put the Season 4 premiere somewhere around the end of 2020 or at the very beginning of 2021.

Stranger Things has always been a fan of holidays like birthdays, Halloween, and the 4th of July. Maybe we will get a Christmas setting for the next outing with a December 2020 release date.

It’s still too early to know for sure but stay tuned at Monsters & Critics for more updates on the Stranger Things Season 4 release date.