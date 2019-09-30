Stranger Things 4 teaser: ‘We’re not in Hawkins anymore’ meaning

Fans of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things are geeking out on Monday after the reveal of a teaser for what seems to be the fourth season.

After seeing a quick video clip show up, the cryptic message that came with it has many people also trying to figure out the meaning of “We’re not in Hawkins anymore.”

Based on how Season 3 wrapped up, we can deduce some ideas based on that and the new Stranger Things 4 teaser.

Stranger Things 4 teaser arrives

The new Stranger Things 4 teaser dropped via their official social media including Twitter and YouTube on Monday afternoon. It features the red Stranger Things logo coming into focus with a big “4” behind it, so fans realize it is advertising a fourth season of the hit show.

However, things get interesting around the 10-second mark when the logo starts to flash with a sort of reverse negative effect and crackling sounds. Soon after, a strange scene begins to show itself in the background.

For those who have yet to see Season 3, spoilers could be ahead. Check out the teaser below and then more about what the new teaser message could mean.

It’s unknown where that location is, but at least one guess would be the infamous “Upside Down” which famously debuted in Season 1.

That’s the other dimension where the Demogorgon kidnapped Will Byers, requiring a daring rescue which relied upon the skills of Eleven, Will’s mom, his friends, and Jim Hopper to free him.

‘We’re not in Hawkins anymore’ meaning, Hopper trends

At the end of Season 3, Chief Jim Hopper was believed to be a casualty of the destruction of that troublesome technology inside the laboratory under the mall. Basically, once it blew up, it supposedly disintegrated everyone in the room, Hopper included.

However, a Stranger Things post-credits scene brought some intrigue and hinted at what was to come in a new season.

That scene featured a sort of military base or prison in Kamchatka, Russia. At one point, guards feed a prisoner to a captive Demogorgon.

One of the guards said, “Not the American,” which seems like it could indicate they have Hopper there. Here’s a replay of that scene for a refresher of what went down.

As the Stranger Things Season 4 teaser arrived on Monday, “Hopper” also trended on Twitter, so that shows people starting to speculate. He’s one of the major stars of the show, so it isn’t far-fetched to believe he’ll be back.

However, other theories are floating around about who “the American” could refer to.

“We’re not in Hawkins anymore” is a nod to the popular line from the classic Wizard of Oz when Dorothy exclaims, “Toto, I’ve a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore.”

It’s her realizing that they’re in a strange, unfamiliar place. Based on the scene in that teaser, Stranger Things 4 will partly take place in a location like that.

In addition to the locations of Russia and the Upside Down, keep in mind that Eleven and Joyce’s family left Hawkins, Indiana for a new place at the end of Season 3. That new location is also unknown, but it doesn’t seem they’ll be in Hawkins for a fourth season.

They may make a return trip there, though, and then get the crew together to rescue Hopper.

As far as when this Stranger Things season might arrive, it’s unknown. The teaser clip merely teased the arrival of Season 4 without giving too much insight beyond its cryptic message and dark scenery.

Viewers can catch up on or rewatch the first three seasons of Stranger Things on-demand via Netflix.