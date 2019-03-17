Stranger Things Season 3 release date on Netflix, cast, teasers, trailers, plot and everything you need to know

17th March 2019 5:29 PM ET

Stranger Things Season 3 is one of the most highly anticipated shows in 2019. Netflix ordered Stranger Things Season 3 back in December 2017, after Season 2 launched on the streaming platform in October 2017.

The announcement by David Harbour (Chief Jim Hopper) in November 2018 that he had finished filming his part in the fantasy horror series sparked excited online chatter.

While fans wait in excitement for the return of Stranger Things for Season 3, here is everything that we know so far about the upcoming season, including release date, cast, trailers and plot.

Stranger Things Season 3 release date on Netflix

Stranger Things Season 3 will launch exclusively on Netflix on July 4, 2019. Netflix announced via an Instagram post on December 31, 2018, that the upcoming season will premiere on Independence Day.

How many episodes will there be in Stranger Things Season 3?

Stranger Things Season 3 will feature eight episodes. The titles of the eight episodes are listed below:

S03 E01: Suzie, Do You Copy?

S03 E02: The Mall Rats

S03 E03: The Case Of The Missing Lifeguard

S03 E04: The Sauna Test

S03 E05: The Source

S03 E06: The Birthday

S03 E07: The Bite

S03 E08: The Battle of Starcourt

Stranger Things Season 3 details

Stranger Things Season 3 is created and directed by the Duffer Brothers, Matt and Ross Duffer, who are executive producing with Shawn Levy, Iain Paterson and Dan Cohen.

The companies involved in the production of Stranger Things include 21 Laps Entertainment and Monkey Massacre.

Netflix ordered an eight-episode Stranger Things Season 3 back in December 2017. The season went into production in April 2018. The streaming giant has confirmed that the upcoming season will be released on July 4, 2019.

Stranger Things has received positive reviews and enjoyed favorable audience response. The show has received more than 30 Emmy nominations.

Stranger Things Season 3 teasers and trailers

Netflix released a teaser trailer for Stranger Things Season 3 on July 16, 2018. The teaser, which hints that Season 3 will be set in 1985, features Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) and Robin (Maya Thurman-Hawke) as ice cream vendors. It includes an ad for Starcourt Mall which “will be one of the finest shopping facilities in America and beyond.”

Netflix released a “Title” teaser on December 9. 2018

And finally, a date announcement video was released on December 31, 2018.

Stranger Things Season 3 cast

The entire main cast of Stranger Things is returning for Season 3.

Millie Bobby Brown will return as Eleven, David Harbour as Chief Jim Hopper, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, and Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler.

Dacre Montgomery as Billy Hargrove, and Sadie Sink as Maxine “Max” Mayfield, are also expected to return for Season 3.

Maya Thurman-Hawke will join the cast of Stranger Things Season 3 as Robin. She is set to discover a “dark secret.”

Recurring cast members are Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair and Francesca Reale (Haters Back Off) as Heather.

Ferguson as Lucas’ sister Erica, will play a more prominent role in the upcoming season.

Guest stars include Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride) and) Jake Busey (Starship Troopers) as Mayor Kline and Bruce respectively.

Stranger Things: What is the series about?

The series is set in the 1980s, in the fictional town of Hawkins in rural Indiana. A scientific research laboratory in the vicinity of Hawkins has been secretly engaging in paranormal and supernatural research using human test subjects.

The research leads to the opening of a portal to another dimension called “The Upside Down,” which starts to exert a wildly disruptive influence on the lives of the residents of Hawkins.

Season 1 is set in 1983. Will Byers is abducted by a supernatural entity from the Upside Down. Police chief Jim Hopper searches for him. Season 1 also introduces Eleven, a girl with psychokinetic powers who escaped from the Hawkins National Laboratory and helps Will’s friends to find him.

Season 2 is set in 1984. Although Will has been rescued, he is still under the influence of supernatural entities from the Upside Down, and it is discovered that the Upside Down poses a major threat to our universe.

Stranger Things Season 3 plot

Stranger Things Season 3 is set in the summer of 1985, about a year after Season 2.

In Stranger Things Season 3, the kids have entered puberty and Mike and Eleven have entered into a relationship. Max (Sadie Sink) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) are also in a relationship.

It is one year after they defeated the Mind Flayer. The town is now under the corrupt Mayor Kline who backed the construction of the Starcourt Mall. Fourth of July is approaching and strange things start to happen again.

After Heather (Francesca Reale), the lifeguard at the community swimming pool mysteriously disappears, there is fear that things might not have not returned to normal in Hawkins despite the defeat of the Mind Flayer last year. Heather will be the focus of a “dark mystery” in Season 3.

Erica (Priah Ferguson) discovers a new threat looming and goes on a “wild mission to save Hawkins from a dangerous and unexpected new threat.” The “dark mystery” surrounding Heather is likely related to Erica’s missions.

But Maya Thurman-Hawke’s character Robin will also uncover a “dark secret.”

EP Shawn Levy confirmed in a chat with Glamor that Season 3 will introduce a new force of evil. But the Duffer brothers also revealed in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter that the Upside Down monsters would still be around.

Here's some big @StrangerThings news. The REAL (official, canonical!) story of Jim Hopper is coming to a bookstore near you. When Eleven gets curious about unanswered questions, Hopper is forced to reckon with some long-buried secrets. And, you know me. I love secrets. pic.twitter.com/CSGdkCVyaj — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 8, 2019

Eleven’s “sister” Kali and her gang might also return for Season 3.