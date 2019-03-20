Watch Stranger Things Season 3 trailer: The kids are now teens and set to face off against even deadlier terrors from the Upside Down

20th March 2019 11:02 AM ET

Netflix just dropped the official trailer for Stranger Things Season 3 ahead of the scheduled release date.

Strangers Things Season 3 story unfolds in the summer of 1985 during the Fourth of July celebrations in Hawkins, Indiana. Not coincidentally, the upcoming season is set to launch on Netflix on July 4, 2019.

The nearly 3-minute trailer starts with Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) back home for summer vacation. Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Will (Noah Schnapp), and Mike (Finn Wolfhard) arrange a surprise welcome for their pal.

Dustin is spooked when he sees his toys come out and move together out of his bedroom towards the living room. We can only guess that the toys are under the influence of Eleven’s telekinetic powers.

As he follows the toys warily, the gang comes out from behind a wall and stands behind him. When they shout a surprise welcome, Dustin is shocked. He jumps, turns around and lets out a piercing scream.

Fans won’t be surprised about Dustin’s jumpy reflexes after what he and the others have been through lately. They will also notice that the Stranger Things kids have grown up since we last saw them.

“We’re not kids anymore,” says Mike says in his best adult voice. “I mean what did you think, we’re just gonna sit in my basement all day and play games for the rest of our lives?”

It appears from the trailer that they will be facing off against even more deadly foes in the upcoming season. The trailer offers a glimpse of an assassin-like villain armed with a silenced handgun and they still have the nightmarish horrors from the Upside Down to face.

Of course, they are still kids and the trailer shows them doing a lot of the things normal kids do during summer vacation. The hang out at the mall, dance to music, read magazines, and take summer jobs as ice cream vendors.

Billy (Dacre Montgomery), Chief Jim Hopper (David Harbor), Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer), Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton), and Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) also appear in the trailer.

Stranger Things Season 3 will have eight episodes. The titles are listed below:

E1: Suzie, Do You Copy?

E2: The Mall Rats

E3: The Case Of The Missing Lifeguard

E4: The Sauna Test

E5: The Source

E6: The Birthday

E7: The Bite

E8: The Battle of Starcourt

Check out the official trailer above, and the first-look images from Netflix.

Stranger Things Season 3 premieres on Thursday, July 4 on Netflix.