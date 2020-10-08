Magnum P.I. Season 3 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

In 2018, CBS brought another popular show from the past back to life. Following the successful revivals of shows like Hawaii Five-0 and MacGyver, CBS brought back Magnum P.I.

The reboot saw Jay Hernandez take on the role of private instigator Thomas Magnum, which was popularized by Tom Sellick in the ’80s.

The show also genderswapped Higgins as a female, played by Perdita Weeks.

After two successful seasons and 40 episodes, fans wondered about a new season, especially in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here is everything we know so far about Magnum P.I. Season 3.

Is there going to be a Season 3 of Magnum P.I.?

In May, CBS announced the renewal of Magnum P.I., along with 17 other series, all at the same time.

On top of Magnum P.I., other dramas renewed by CBS included All Rise, Blue Bloods, Bull, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, S.W.A.T., MacGyver, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and SEAL Team.

“Thanks to these exceptional shows, we’re going to win the current season by 1 million viewers,” said Kelly Kahl, President of CBS Entertainment.

“Next year, we’ll have these strong returning series as our foundation…and Super Bowl LV too. It’s a well-balanced lineup across Entertainment, News, and Sports that will put us in an incredibly stable position for 2020-2021.”

Release date latest: When does Magnum P.I. Season 3 come out?

Magnum P.I. went through some big changes in the offseason.

Peter Lenkov was one of the co-creators of Magnum P.I., as well as Hawaii Five-0 and MacGyver. The three shows existed in the same universe and included crossovers, which was called the Leovok-verse.

With that said, CBS fired Lenkov from all his shows after an internal investigation into accusations of creating a hostile working environment.

With almost all the CBS shows ending early in 2019-20 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the new seasons were in question.

Deadline reported in May that Magnum P.I. would join MacGyver and Blue Bloods on the Friday night lineup. MacGyver will air at 9/8c, Magnum P.I. at 9/8c, and Blue Bloods at 9/8c.

“I think the main thing is incredible stability,” CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl said of CBS’ 2020-21 schedule almost remaining the same as the previous season.

There is no set return date, but Magnum P.I. is rumored to return in November 2020.

Magnum P.I. Season 3 cast updates

The main cast is expected to return for Season 3 of Magnum P.I.

The show’s lead, Jay Hernandez, will be back as Thomas Magnum, a former Navy SEAL who now works as a private investigator, solving crimes in Hawaii.

Perdita Weeks is back as Juliet Higgins. A male in the original Tom Sellick series, Higgins is now a female former MI6 agent who is the majordomo for the Robin Masters Hawaiian estate where Magnum lives.

Other returning actors for Magnum P.I. Season 3 include Zachary Knighton and Rick Wright, Stephen Hill as Theodore Calvin, Tim Kang as Det. Gordon Katsumoto, and Amy Hill as Kumu Tuileta.

Magnum P.I. also lives in the same universe as shows like the now finished Hawaii Five-0, MacGyver, and the NCIS shows. This means that there could always be guest stars from the other series.

Magnum P.I. Season 3 spoilers

Eric Guggenheim, who served as the co-showrunner for Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I., took over as the showrunner after CBS fired Peter Lenkov. This will give the show a lot better lead-in for the new season than MacGyver, which brought in a completely new showrunner.

Magnum P.I. also aired 20 episodes in Season 2, which was close to completion and should have it close to where Season 3 was planned to start before the coronavirus pandemic shut everything down.

In Season 2, Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez) agreed to have Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks) be his partner. They solved several cases throughout the season, but then they got a rude awakening.

Higgins had been in America for too long, and she would end up deported back to the U.K.

To solve this, Higgins agreed to marry T.C. (Stephen Hill), which did not go over well with Magnum, who wanted to find another way to solve things. This was especially tough on Magnum since Higgins chose to marry T.C. to keep her green card instead of Thomas.

Magnum also called Robin Masters to ask for help when he learned there is a legal maneuver that could keep Higgins in Hawaii without the marriage.

Season 3 should deal with the awkward situation and the fallout from the marriage between Higgins and T.C., which should complicate her partnership with Magnum in the PI agency.

CBS has yet to announce when Magnum P.I. Season 3 will premiere.