Magnum P.I. Season 3 premiere release date revealed by CBS

CBS has finally revealed when it will release its Friday night drama shows, including the returning Magnum P.I. Season 3.

Magnum P.I. will air its season premiere on December 4, 2020.

Magnum P.I. Season 3 release date

Deadline reports that Magnum P.I. Season 3 will officially premiere on Friday night, December 4, at 8/7c. It will be the opening show for the CBS drama lineup.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Magnum P.I. Season 3 news

Magnum P.I. returns for Season 3 with a brand-new showrunner.

Eric Guggenheim, who served as the co-showrunner for Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I., took over as the showrunner after CBS fired Peter Lenkov.

Magnum P.I. also had to shut down production early for Season 2, so it could not finish the season as planned. That should carry over to the new season.

Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks) was set to be deported and agreed to marry T.C. (Stephen Hill) to stay in the country, which rubbed Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez) the wrong way.

A lot of Season 3 should deal with the ramifications of that.

However, CBS also released the new synopsis for the Magnum P.I. Season 3 premiere episode, titled Double Jeopardy.

In Double Jeopardy, Magnum and Higgins’ new clients hire them to find their missing brother last seen on the island, leading to Higgins being shot and TC abducted when a secret case of revenge is revealed during the investigation. Also, Higgins (and Magnum!) are surprised when her surgeon asks her out. Hawaii Five-0’s Kimee Balmilero and Shawn Garnett guest-star as Noelani and Flippa.

So, in some great news, there is already a crossover with the now finished Hawaii Five-O, which should be great news for fans of that show who are already missing their favorite characters.

Based on the photos released, Magnum P.I. will take place in the world of COVID-19, as the characters wear masks.

The Magnum P.I. Season 3 season premiere will air on Friday night, December 4, at 9/8c on CBS.