Blue Bloods Season 11 release date latest: When is it coming out?

Blue Bloods fans are looking forward to Season 11 of the police procedural series on CBS after showrunner Kevin Wade and series star Tom Selleck shared exciting tidbits of what to expect of the upcoming season.

Blue Bloods Season 10, like all previous seasons since the series premiered on CBS back in September 2010, was also originally scheduled to run for 22 episodes. However, the season ended after Episode 19 — which served as the season finale — aired on May 1.

Production on the season halted due to the coronavirus pandemic in New York City.

If you’ve been wondering when Blue Bloods Season 11 is coming out on CBS, here is everything we know, including the latest cast updates and plot.

This article provides everything that is known about Blue Bloods Season 11 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 11 of Blue Bloods?

The good news is that Blue Bloods is returning to CBS for Season 11.

The network announced the renewal of the series for another season on May 6, 2020. The announcement came alongside the renewal announcements for several other CBS shows, including All Rise.

The official Twitter page for Blue Bloods also tweeted the renewal news on May 6.

The official announcement came after series star Donnie Wahlberg leaked the news to fans during a conversation on Twitter on May 1.

Wahlberg’s revelation spread quickly on Twitter. Fans were not surprised when CBS officially announced the renewal of the series days later.

Fans had also expected Blue Bloods to return for another season due to the popularity of the series. Season 10 ranked well among other CBS shows in terms of ratings and viewership.

Blue Blood Season 10 averaged 7.685 million viewers per episode and the Season finale pulled more than 8.5 million viewers.

Release date latest: When is Blue Bloods Season 11 likely to come out?

CBS has not announced an official premiere date for Blue Bloods Season 11.

All previous seasons of Blue Bloods, since the series debuted on CBS back in 2010, have premiered in September of consecutive years.

Season 11 was, therefore, originally expected to premiere in September 2020.

However, Season 10 ended in May 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic lockdown. It was clear at the time that the upcoming season could be delayed after CBS suspended production on all shows in New York City.

CBS is working to start production on Season 11 as soon as possible.

The Hollywood Reporter reported on May 21, just over two weeks after the Season 11 renewal announcement, that, as part of efforts to safely resume production, the producers were considering a plan to use $125,000 disinfecting robots to sanitize Blue Bloods production sets.

The robots, made by San Antonio-based Xenex Disinfection Services, reportedly use ultraviolet (UV) light to kill viruses.

Although the authorities have been working with the TV and film industry to develop safety protocols that will allow production to resume, it isn’t clear when production on Blue Bloods Season 11 will start.

Anne Del Castillo, the commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment in New York City, told Deadline in July that production on some shows could start in the city as early as August.

Deadline also reported on August 13 that the CBS dramas, NCIS and spinoff NCIS: Los Angeles, have been assigned tentative dates — September 9 and September 3, respectively — to start production in Los Angeles.

Blue Bloods was not in the Deadline report. Based on the fact the coronavirus pandemic situation has improved in New York City, production on Blue Bloods Season 11 could also start by the end of summer or during the fall season.

Production on Season 10 took place in July 2019, and the season premiered in September 2019. This means that if production on Season 11 starts in the fall season (September/October), it could premiere in late 2020 or early 2021.

Blue Bloods Season 11 cast updates

Most of the main cast for Season 10 will return for Season 11.

This includes Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan, Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan, Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan, Will Estes as Jamie Reagan, Len Cariou as Henry Reagan, Andrew Terraciano as Sean Reagan, and Tony Terraciano as Jack Reagan.

Fans should also see more of Will Hochman, who plays the new arrival, Joe Hill.

Others expected back include Sami Gayle as Nicky Reagan, Marisa Ramirez as Det. Maria Baez, Vanessa Ray as Eddie Janko-Reagan, Gregory Jbara as Deputy Commissioner Garrett Moore, Robert Clohessy as Lt. Sidney Gormley, and Abigail Hawk as Det. Abigail Baker.

The upcoming season will also likely introduce newcomers and guest stars.

What is Blue Bloods about?

Blue Bloods is set in New York City and follows the personal and professional lives of the Reagans, a family with a history of law enforcement.

Frank — the family patriarch, and Police Commissioner — is father to Danny, an NYPD detective, Erin, a Manhattan public prosecutor, and Jamie, an NYPD sergeant.

Blue Bloods Season 11 plot

Blue Bloods Season 10 ended with the family making the shocking discovery that Frank’s deceased son, Joe, had a son named Joe Hill.

Joe Hill joined the family for dinner in the season finale.

Selleck later revealed in an interview with TV Insider that fans could expect significant changes for the Reagan family next season.

We will also likely learn more about Frank’s deceased son, Joe, in Season 11.

When the cast of Blue Bloods met in May for a virtual dinner hosted by show star Donnie Wahlberg, showrunner Kevin Wade teased that Blue Bloods Season 11 will address the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Responding to a question by Wahlberg if the coronavirus pandemic will feature in the upcoming season, Wade said:

“I don’t think you can run far away from it, it’s something I’ve been talking about with our writers.”

Wade also teased that the season will feature a tribute to coronavirus frontline workers and first responders.